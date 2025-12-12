Brianna LaPaglia Is the Latest Celeb to Rock This Seaside Trend: Here’s How to Replicate Her Look
When we spotted Brianna LaPaglia’s latest swimwear look—which she shared to Instagram on Thursday, Dec. 11—we knew her suit looked more than familiar.
The digital cover model, who fronted the magazine’s online-only feature back in January, donned a two-toned one-piece in the midst of a tropical excursion with Tarte Cosmetics in Turks & Caicos.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
On the shore, the Massachusetts native donned an ultramarine and magenta one-piece and showed a pair of snaps in the garment to her 1.2 million followers on the app. If you’re looking to match the covergirl, she specifically wore this DOUBLE LAYER ONE-PIECE from SAME. While the monokini typically retails for $210, its price tag is nearly 75% off—at the time of publication—retailing at just $53 today.
Also spotted on...
Brooks Nader
If you’re an avid SI Swimsuit reader, you may have remembered another brand model who repped a similar suit from the label. That model, of course, is Nader, who wore a SAME suit in the same color way during her 2023 cover shoot in the Dominican Republic.
Compared to LaPaglia’s look, Nader repped the DOUBLE LAYER TOP ($60 to $118) and BOTTOM ($25 to $108). While the brand Legend’s specific suit is not available on its site currently, the label has numerous patterns still on the market, with a handful of those patterns on sale today.
More SI Swimsuit models in layers
Camille Kostek
Like Nader, Kostek also touched down in the Dominican Republic for SI Swimsuit 2023—four years after scoring her own cover spot with the magazine in 2019. The Connecticut native debuted the same suit as her fellow brand Legend as well, but showcased a white and blue number instead.
Jasmine Sanders
Fellow brand staple Sanders, on the other hand, traveled to Puerto Rico for SI Swimsuit 2023. However, she styled another layered suit—this time from LSPACE—during her fifth photo shoot in the fold. The model completed her look with a pair of aviators from Oscar x Frank.
A celeb-certified style
Dua Lipa also gave the style her own stamp of approval back in August, when she debuted this maroon and pastel blue number on Instagram. The string suit’s top and bottom were both covered in sparkle, as the singer adventured around Spain in the midst of her Radical Optimism Tour.
For more SI Swimsuit content directly in your Google feed, add us as a preferred source!