Three Years Ago, Brooks Nader Delivered an Unforgettable Feature in Montenegro
Do you remember Brooks Nader’s SI Swimsuit feature in Montenegro? Of course you do! After all, how could anyone ever forget, since she exuded nothing but goddess energy in every single snap?
In 2022, Nader brought forth a stellar feature filled with brilliant swimsuits and remarkable poses, and photographer James Macari made sure not to let a single showstopping moment go to waste. The magic Nader and Macari made is still felt years later—so much so that we would be remiss if we didn’t fawn over these extraordinary snapshots once again.
Making magic in Montenegro
From her luminous skin to her honey-blonde tresses matching the sun’s bright rays, everything about Nader in this SI Swimsuit feature was stellar. The shoot was then made even better by the beautiful swimsuits in her Montenegro wardrobe.
This mustard yellow bikini is simply everything. The way the criss-crossed straps began on the neck before escaping into the alluring peek-a-boo top made for a look everyone adored. The lettuce-trimmed bikini bottom was an equally gorgeous addition to the ensemble.
As seen in the still, mustard yellow complemented Nader’s tan exceptionally well, hence why there is no better way to kick off this blast from the past than with this heavy-hitting snapshot.
As noted above, a little lettuce trim never hurt anybody, and it especially didn’t hurt Nader in the slightest. Her plum bikini was to die for, from the wavy edges decorating the perimeter of the top to the strings attached to the sides of her cheeky bottoms. This pigment fits perfectly in the “romantic” aesthetic category, as you can’t help but fall in love at first sight.
Nader’s smoldering gaze was also enough to make any viewer fan themselves. Paired with her swimsuit, it became abundantly evident that Nader arrived in Montenegro with supermodel poses prepared.
If the previous plum swimsuit belonged to the “romantic” category, then this white strapless bikini top absolutely fits right into the “flirty” faction. The bow in the middle of the top was pretty and feminine, and the straps on the arms were made even more pleasant with the ruched material.
Still, the close-up framing of the model—with all of her marvelous features front and center—was what made this photo such a standout. While her many swimsuits for her Montenegro feature may have been noteworthy, they certainly paled in comparison to her unforgettable face card.