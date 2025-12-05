Swimsuit

Three Years Ago, Brooks Nader Delivered an Unforgettable Feature in Montenegro

The model and reality TV star’s 2022 photo shoot proved she’s always had that “it” factor.

Diana Nosa

Brooks Nader was photographed by James Macari in Montenegro.
Brooks Nader was photographed by James Macari in Montenegro. / James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Do you remember Brooks Nader’s SI Swimsuit feature in Montenegro? Of course you do! After all, how could anyone ever forget, since she exuded nothing but goddess energy in every single snap?

In 2022, Nader brought forth a stellar feature filled with brilliant swimsuits and remarkable poses, and photographer James Macari made sure not to let a single showstopping moment go to waste. The magic Nader and Macari made is still felt years later—so much so that we would be remiss if we didn’t fawn over these extraordinary snapshots once again.

Brooks Nader
Brooks Nader was photographed by James Macari in Montenegro. Swimsuit by HAUS OF PINKLEMONAID. Bracelets by SOKO and provided by New York Vintage. / James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Making magic in Montenegro

From her luminous skin to her honey-blonde tresses matching the sun’s bright rays, everything about Nader in this SI Swimsuit feature was stellar. The shoot was then made even better by the beautiful swimsuits in her Montenegro wardrobe.

Brooks Nader is wearing a mustard yellow bikini in Montenegro.
Brooks Nader was photographed by James Macari in Montenegro. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. Earrings by JustFab. / James Macari/Sports Illustrated

This mustard yellow bikini is simply everything. The way the criss-crossed straps began on the neck before escaping into the alluring peek-a-boo top made for a look everyone adored. The lettuce-trimmed bikini bottom was an equally gorgeous addition to the ensemble.

As seen in the still, mustard yellow complemented Nader’s tan exceptionally well, hence why there is no better way to kick off this blast from the past than with this heavy-hitting snapshot.

Brooks Nader is wearing a plum bikini in Montenegro.
Brooks Nader was photographed by James Macari in Montenegro. Swimsuit by Toxic Sadie Swimwear. Earrings by IPPOLITA. Bracelet by MONIES provided by New York Vintage. / James Macari/Sports Illustrated

As noted above, a little lettuce trim never hurt anybody, and it especially didn’t hurt Nader in the slightest. Her plum bikini was to die for, from the wavy edges decorating the perimeter of the top to the strings attached to the sides of her cheeky bottoms. This pigment fits perfectly in the “romantic” aesthetic category, as you can’t help but fall in love at first sight.

Nader’s smoldering gaze was also enough to make any viewer fan themselves. Paired with her swimsuit, it became abundantly evident that Nader arrived in Montenegro with supermodel poses prepared.

Brooks Nader is wearing white bikini top in Montenegro.
Brooks Nader was photographed by James Macari in Montenegro. Swimsuit by Montce. Swimsuit by Ola Vida. Earrings and bracelets by IPPOLITA. Ring by SOKO. / James Macari/Sports Illustrated

If the previous plum swimsuit belonged to the “romantic” category, then this white strapless bikini top absolutely fits right into the “flirty” faction. The bow in the middle of the top was pretty and feminine, and the straps on the arms were made even more pleasant with the ruched material.

Still, the close-up framing of the model—with all of her marvelous features front and center—was what made this photo such a standout. While her many swimsuits for her Montenegro feature may have been noteworthy, they certainly paled in comparison to her unforgettable face card.

More SI Swimsuit:

feed

Published |Modified
Diana Nosa
DIANA NOSA

After graduating from Rutgers University with degrees in Psychology and Theatre, Diana Nosa ventured off on the path of becoming an entertainment journalist. Having her start on various entertainment sites, she eventually found her way to Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in 2024 and has been working diligently ever since. Diana's interests include fashion, interior design and traveling. She's also an avid anime watcher and gamer––her favorite games being Elden Ring and Hollow Knight.

Home/SwimNews