Brooks Nader Is Pretty in Pink, Donning Daring Blush Dress for Hulu Event
Brooks Nader is taking on the world of reality TV in style, and her latest Instagram photo drop is setting the tone for one splendid summer.
The 28-year-old model, former Dancing with the Stars cast member and SI Swimsuit legend has some extremely exciting things on the horizon, announcing this week that she and her sisters—Grace Ann, Mary Holland and Sarah Jane—will be starring in a new reality series coming to Freeform, Hulu and Hulu on Disney Plus, adorably titled Love Thy Nader. The show will follow Nader, giving fans an in-depth look at the Louisiana native’s life in New York City as she and her sisters venture to take on the world of modeling.
But Nader isn’t done celebrating the incredible news yet, taking to her Instagram to share some throwback photos from Hulu’s Get Real House event earlier this week in a post captioned, “WILL NEVER GET OVER THIS DAY!!!! Summer can’t come soon enough! @hulu #LoveThyNader 💫🥹.”
In the photo set, Nader could be seen sporting a truly unique baby pink dress. Starting with a high-neckline, the sleeveless piece appeared to be one part opaque bodysuit, one part sheer maxi skirt, which provided the star with a sensual silhouette, particularly in the sixth snapshot in the set, which gave a sneak peek of the racerback cut and somewhat see-through skirt. Further accessorizing the ensemble with large gold bangle bracelets and hoop earrings, the look was pretty much summertime personified.
Her hair and makeup were equally breathtaking for the event, with the model opting to style her blonde locks in voluminous beachy waves. Her makeup expertly walked the line between natural and glam, her matte skin topped with a sparkling brown eyeshadow, plush eyelashes and the perfect pouty pink lip to match her dress.
With regards to how the show came to be, Nader told Us Weekly in an exclusive interview, “To be honest, I know it’s a cliché and everyone says, ‘Oh my gosh, I want to be on reality TV,’ but the stars aligned perfectly and beautifully for us, and we’re so grateful for that.”
Many of Nader’s 1.6 million followers took to the comments of the Instagram post to heap praise on the stunning reality star, including fans, friends and family alike:
“😍😍😍😍😍,” Olivia Culpo wrote.
“SO amazing! Thanks for including us in this amazing adventure! ❤️🙌,” Holland Greene Nader added.
“Need release date asap ❤️❤️ breathtaking as always,” one fan noted.
While there’s no official release date for the series yet, it’s safe to say we’re excited to see what Nader has in store for us next, and we wholeheartedly agree with her—summer can’t come soon enough!