Paige Lorenze’s Latest US Open Look Features Neutral Hues and Pops of Bright Red
For Paige Lorenze, the US Open is more than just an opportunity to watch tennis (and, particularly, her boyfriend, professional tennis player Tommy Paul). It’s an opportunity to show off her curated courtside style. Over the past few years, the content creator and entrepreneur has prided herself on creating an intersection between fashion and tennis.
That intersection was the impetus for her Dairy Boy brand’s New York City pop-up event, which took place ahead of the 2023 US Open. And it’s the same motivation that brings her back to the grandstands again and again in her best style.
This year, she has really pulled out the stops where courtside fashion is concerned—most recently, in the grandstands of the US Open. While each of her looks from the tournament has been a testament to her impeccable taste, it is Lorenze’s latest which really caught our attention.
Lorenze stepped out for a Labor Day Weekend afternoon at the New York major tournament in her late summer whites. She wore a simple white tank and mini shorts as a base, to which she added a few black accessories—a leather belt, a handbag and a pair of knee-high boots. She rounded out the outfit with a bright red and navy baseball cap, which added a nice pop of color to the otherwise neutral look.
It isn’t the first time we’ve found ourselves in awe of Lorenze’s style, and it certainly won’t be the last, either. We can’t wait to see what she puts together next.