Brooks Nader Nails Edgy Sporty Glam With Yoga Pants, Leather Jacket Combo
SI Swimsuit cover girl Brooks Nader traded her itty bitty bikinis for the polar opposite in her new IG post. The Swim Search alumnus, who was discovered through the open casting call in 2019 and has posed for the brand each year since, showed off her edgy street style side in an all-black leather look.
She donned a cropped biker jacket with shoulder pads and belt detail, on top of a scoop-neck black top and fitted yoga pants with a subtle ankle and below flare, allowing her to show off her long-lean legs. The Baton Rouge native accessorized with athletic white sneakers tons of rings, tinted oversized designer aviator sunglasses, and, of course, her favorite beverage, a Celsius in one hand, and wallet in the other.
The 27-year-old was photographed beside a Mercedes Benz AMG G-Class looking unbothered and on-the-go in Los Angeles, where she has been spending tons of time following her headline-worthy several weeks on Season 33 of Dancing With the Stars. Despite the show wrapping last week—with fellow SI Swim star Ilona Maher winning second place—Nader, who primarily lives in New York City, has been loving soaking up the sun in Southern California. We think her reality dance competition series partner Gleb Savchenko and their rumored on-and-off relationship might have something to do with it. The duo were eliminated from the show in mid-October and went a few weeks without talking, but reunited for a steamy performance during the finale on Nov. 26.
“Never leaves the house without it 🏃♀️@celsiusofficial,” Nader captioned the post, and tagged the energy drink brand for which she has been a longtime ambassador.
“Always a vibe 👏👏👏,” fellow Swim Searcher and 2024 rookie Sharina Gutierrez commented.
“Absolutely beautiful!!!” 😍😍😍😍 Sofia Resing exclaimed.
“Real talk can’t start my day without it,” Stassi Schroeder Clark chimed about Celsius.
“Outfit 😍😍😍,” Livia Pillmann complimented
Tons of fans noticed the massive diamond on her ring finger and chimed in to ask questions about whether it was from the Russian Choreographer.
The duo were spotted together and even kissing at South Beverly Grill on Tuesday evening, and while Savchenko said they “are together” and their connection is “real,” the ring was not the result of an engagement.
“[I] turned an old ring into a new ring.” Nader, who was previously married to businessman Billy Haire, explained, adding that the accessory is now dubber her “divorce ring.”