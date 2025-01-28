Brooks Nader Nails Sexy Corpcore With Pinstripe Pencil Skirt, See-Through Lace Top
If there’s one thing SI Swimsuit legend Brooks Nader is going to do, it’s serve incredible looks that have us all taking notes. The 2023 cover girl and Dancing With the Stars alum has been nailing the fashion game in 2025 so far and her latest outing this past weekend in New York City has our jaws on the floor. The Baton Rouge, La. native attended the Galaxy Experience Space for Samsung, and while she tried out the new phone and modeled with it, we couldn’t help but be distracted by her corpcore-inspired ensemble.
Nader stepped out on the East Coast in style, matching a black short-sleeved collared lace top, which shows the perfect amount of skin, with a mid-length off-white pinstripe pencil skirt. She added black sheer tights and glossy black pumps along with a black YSL belt with a gold buckle and, for some photos, sexy black leather gloves. The 2019 SI Swim Search winner was the picture of elegance, styling her hair in long loose waves and keeping her glam, as always, on point.
Promoting the Soho event with her post below, Nader noted, “I had such a BLAST meeting all of you and celebrating Unpacked and the Galaxy S25 series with Samsung” in her caption, shared with her 1.5 million followers.
Of course, friends and fans flocked to Nader’s comments section to leave some love for her latest look, with her sister Sarah Jane Nader dropping a simple, “😍😍.”
Nader’s rumored boyfriend, DWTS pro Gleb Savchenko, also added, “❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”
“‘it's over, i told my wife’ you: ‘who is this?’” commented model-actress Daniela De Jesus Cosio, referring to the iconic moment from Sex and the City which has gone viral as a sound on TikTok.
“Will forever buy what this boss babe is selling 😍” a fan wrote.
Nader, who made her debut on the pages of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in 2019 and has now appeared in seven total features—including the 60th anniversary legends shoot with Yu Tsai in Hollywood, Fla.—created a buzz on TikTok over the weekend when revealing an embarrassing story. Participating in the recent “you’re so funny” trend, in which users reveal a moment that scarred them and impacted their sense of humor, Nader recalled something that happened when she was 16.
“Thanks, when I was 16 my dad snatched my phone out of my hands while I was sending dirty pics and locked himself in his truck and read with horror while I tried to break his car window with a bat!!!!!” she wrote over a selfie.
“Even I have ptsd from this one,” Sarah Jane commented.
Nader, who met Savchenko while competing in the ABC reality competition series together, has continued to raise eyebrows with PDA-filled shares, while not wanting to define their relationship publicly. Last week, she also revealed on social media that she and her estranged husband Billy Haire are still legally married.