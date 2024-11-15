Brooks Nader’s Sister, Sarah Jane, Gushes Over ‘Inspiring’ Work Ethic on ‘DWTS’
If there’s anyone who really knows SI Swimsuit legend Brooks Nader, it’s her three siblings: Sarah Jane, Mary Holland and Grace Ann. Luckily, Sarah Jane accompanied her big sister to SI Swimsuit’s celebratory event at Dante Beverly Hills on Nov. 14 for a fun-filled evening with SI Swimsuit and Maybelline, and we had a chance to chat.
The occasion, held to honor the brand’s 60th anniversary issue while celebrating its September digital issue cover model, Ilona Maher, brought out magazine stars and celebrities alike. Among the A-list guest list were several Dancing With the Stars pros and stars, including our very own Nader.
The 27-year-old Louisiana native competed on Season 33 of the reality television show alongside professional Russian dancer and choreographer Gleb Savchenko. While on the red carpet, we caught up with Sarah Jane, who showered her older sister with compliments for her hard work on DWTS, despite being eliminated on the show’s Oct. 15 episode.
“It has been so fun and exciting,” Sarah Jane tells SI Swimsuit of watching Brooks flourish on the show. “It was so fun going to all the shows and just seeing her like grow and dancing and like her work ethic with the whole thing was so impressive and inspiring. And her including us in one of her dances was like the most touching, fun thing. It was amazing.”
And while the 2023 SI Swimsuit Issue cover model and Savchenko appeared to have a hot and heavy romance going during the show, things quickly fizzled out following their elimination, a topic which Sarah Jane declined to comment on.
“I’ll let her take that one,” Sarah Jane teases. “I don’t want to share anything I’m not supposed to. But they are going to dance again [during the Dancing With the Stars finale] in a few weeks. So I think that will be really interesting for everybody to see.”
On the night she was eliminated from DWTS, Nader brought her three sisters out on stage for the introduction portion of her dance with Savchenko. The pair then performed a salsa dance to “Mi Gente” by J Balvin & Willy William, and received a score of 32/40 on the night from the show’s panel of judges.
“It’s been the most life-changing experience ever. It’s just made me grow so much as a person and like be pushed in ways I never thought I could be pushed and survive,” Nader told Good Morning America following the elimination.