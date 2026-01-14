Brooks Nader Pairs Cherry Baby Tee With Red Swim Bottoms in Mexico
Following a snowy New Year’s Eve trip in Aspen, Brooks Nader is soaking up some sun in Cabo San Lucas. The 28-year-old SI Swimsuit legend shared a few steamy snippets from her vacation in Mexico with her 1.8 million Instagram followers on Tuesday.
Nader’s carousel started out on a spicy note, as the model shared a close up pic of herself in just a tiny white cropped tee, stamped with “California Cherries Sweet and Wild” across the bust. Her blonde locks cascaded over her shoulder as Nader, sunglasses on, looked off into the distance.
In addition to the tiny tee, which Nader paired with red I.AM.GIA. bikini bottoms ($55), she also showcased an incredible animal print look, featuring a bikini top and long sleeved cover-up, which the model paired with a straw cowboy hat, brown sunglasses and a gold pendant necklace. Her post also featured a selection of the model’s footwear of choice for her trip (including some YSL heels), a beachside meal, plenty of scenery snaps and more.
“Old lips, new clothes, same me 👄 🌴,” Nader captioned her post, referring to her recent choice to dissolve her lip filler. The model tagged her vacation location as the Las Ventanas Al Paraiso luxury resort.
Younger sister Sarah Jane and pal Daniella Di Giorgio accompanied Nader on the girls trip getaway, and the famous sisters naturally made time to create some TikTok content while soaking up the sun. And while plenty of the model’s followers chimed into the comments section of her Instagram post with fire emojis, others inquired when Season 2 of Nader’s reality series, Love Thy Nader, is expected to drop.
“& hopefully a new season of love thy Nader soon cause i’m obsessed!! ❤️🔥,” one person wrote, to which Nader replied, “@lindsayaestrada it’s coming sister!!! S2 gonna be CRAY CRAY.”
“AND WHERE IS SEASON 2 SISTER,” someone else chimed, which led Nader to reply, “@chikchik_172 ITS COMING BB.”
The first season of Love Thy Nader premiered on Aug. 25, 2025 on Freeform. The eight episode season, which is available on Hulu, followed Brooks, Sarah Jane and their other sisters Grace Ann and Mary Holland as they navigated life, love and work in New York City. The show was renewed for a second season on Nov. 24, 2025, just under three months after it debuted. While there’s no release date set as of press time, the second season is expected to premiere in 2026.