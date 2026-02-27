Camille Kostek, Alix Earle and More SI Swimsuit Models Who Embodied Après-Ski Energy This Week
While it’s nearly March, plenty of areas of the U.S. are still experiencing snow. The East Coast was slammed with a blizzard this week, with parts of Rhode Island getting more than 3 feet of total snow accumulation. And out West, there’s still plenty of snowy fun to be found on the slopes in locations like Aspen, Colo., and Park City, Utah, where a few of our very own SI Swimsuit models recently found themselves.
The Milan Cortina Games also provided some great inspo for traveling abroad to a snowy locale, as one former SI Swimsuit star recently ventured to Switzerland for a skiing adventure of her own. While these women have been jetting to various locations around the globe, one thing remains consistent: Their Après-ski style is one to add to your fashion mood board immediately. Below, find just a few of our favorite cold-weather looks of the week from brand models past and present.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Alix Earle
Earle, SI Swimsuit’s inaugural digital cover model, recently touched down in Aspen, Colo., with her family to attend the Palm Tree Music Festival. While in Colorado, she took time to capture some snowy snapshots, several of which featured the two-time SI Swimsuit star in an outfit that consisted of a black belted puffer coat ($575), matching pants by Halfdays and oversized sunnies.
Emily DiDonato
DiDonato also recently visited Aspen, Colo., with her family, and the six-time SI Swimsuit star exuded model-off-duty energy in monochromatic fashion throughout her stay. The mom of two, who is currently expecting her third child with husband Kyle Peterson, opted for a truly fantastic belted leather and shearling coat by Nour Hammour ($1,945), which is the outerwear of our dreams.
Camille Kostek
Kostek, an SI Swimsuit legend, rang in her 34th birthday on Feb. 19, and to celebrate, she and her siblings, Julia, Alina and Thomas, headed to Park City, Utah, for some quality time together. Her outfits ranged from sleek to sporty, and Kostek’s snow leopard faux fur coat by Apparis ($409), pictured above, is truly stunning.
Olivia Ponton
Ponton, who posed for two back-to-back issues of SI Swimsuit, visited Gstaad, Switzerland for “[her] version of a reset,” which consisted of quality time on the ski slopes with friends. The content creator vlogged her 48-hour trip to the Swiss Alps, where she wore both a shiny caramel-colored winter coat and a sleek white ski jacket.