Brooks Nader Nails Tenniscore, Flaunts Legs for Days at CELSIUS Padel Classic
2024 is the year Brooks Nader realizes she might just have a knack for sports. The supermodel, who is best known for her status as an SI Swimsuit legend and former cover girl, hit the courts at the CELSIUS Padel Classic celebrity charity tournament during Miami Art Basel on Friday weekend. She and her partner, professional hairstylist Chris Appleton, made it all the way to the semi-finals. DJ Duo Two Freinds defeated celebrity pairing NBA star Dwight Howard and DJ Diplo in the finals, winning $25,000 to donate to their chosen charity, Let’s F Cancer.
The 27-year-old, who also competed on Season 33 of Dancing With the Stars this year, donned a low-cut scoop-neck white Celsius-branded top and a matching athletic mini skirt with the brand‘s signature red-orange and black stripes print down the side. She flaunted her toned and tanned legs and arms and accessorized with a crisp white headband to keep her hair out of her face and enter sports mode, as well as tinted sunglasses a tennis necklace and bracelet, silver hoop earrings, chunky white sneakers and crew socks. And, of course, the ambassador completed the look with a Celsius drink in hand. Grab your own at celsius.com.
The annual event, held at the Reserve Miami Seaplane, competed for NYC-based food rescue organization City Harvest. Fellow SI Swimsuit rookie and Miami-based DJ Xandra Pohl also competed in the event, along with the magazine‘s newest star, race car driver Toni Breidinger who is set to appear in the 2025 issue. Victoria’s Secret alum Taylor Hill and TikTok sensation Jake Shane also played Padel.
The event was sponsored by Shay Mitchell’s travel brand BEIS and Nader’s favorite fried chicken chain Raising Cane’s. Artist Kristin Konefal, who is also SI Swim cover girl Alix Earle’s roommate in Miami, created a live art performance and unveiled a masterpiece at the end of the night.
On and off the court, players fueled themselves with best-selling CELSIUS flavors Cherry Cola, Strawberry Kiwi, Watermelon Lemonade, Blue Razz, Peach Vibe, and Tropical Vibe, in addition to the upcoming launch of the CELSIUS Hydration drinks.
The Baton Rouge native, who now lives in New York City, competed at the tournament last year, though celebrities played pickleball instead of Padel.
“For me, crafting the look is the most important part, especially since I’m so new to pickleball, I’m going to focus on what I know best, fashion! Who knows if I will win, but I’ll be the best dressed! With every sport I play, I like to pick my gear and outfits first. I find that I work out harder when I look and feel my best. I have a couple of outfit options that are fun and sport,” Nader shared at the time. “Honestly, I don’t think I’d be able to do a lot of things without CELSIUS, certainly not a competitive sport like pickleball. Drinking CELSIUS is a part of my daily routine. I’m actually trying to get my gym to carry CELSIUS too. It’s something so great for pre-workouts, pre-event prep and more. It’s a crucial part of my routine, especially when it comes to exercise. Compared to a typical coffee or latte, it speeds up my metabolism but I still feel super motivated and energized to work out. I get a better workout in, as opposed to when I have a coffee where there’s lots of crashing.”