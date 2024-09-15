Brooks Nader Wowed in This Yellow Crochet Halter Two-Piece in Montenegro: Get the Look
SI Swimsuit legend Brooks Nader has posed for the issue each year since her debut in 2019, and we will simply never tire of working with the model. The Baton Rouge native, who is set to star on the upcoming season of Dancing With the Stars, has traveled everywhere from Bali to the Bahamas to Mexico with the franchise, and she truly never fails to bring her palpable confidence, contagious smile and radiant energy to set.
The 27-year-old, who landed on the cover of last year’s issue after her breathtaking photo shoot with James Macari in the Dominican Republic, worked with the very same photographer the previous year too, when she donned a series of moody, earthy tones and posed amidst the breathtaking backdrop of Montenegro.
While in the country in the Balkans, Nader sizzled in this yellow crochet halter set from Andi Bagus.
Andi Bagus Kenja Bikini, $59 (andi-bagus.com)
This sunny bikini is a handmade cotton crochet two-piece featuring a versatile halter top that can also be tied as a bandeau, along with super feminine and cheeky bottoms.
Today, Nader is a rising star in the fashion and modeling industries. She is constantly gracing the cover of magazines, walking high-end designer runways or jet-setting from one country to another for a new luxurious campaign photo shoot.
“I grew up with super humble beginnings—hardworking, blue-collar family. Living in New York and making money and being in the limelight was so far-fetched, they weren’t even discussed. They were laughable dreams and goals. I always knew I wanted to make a difference and make my life bigger than what it was in Louisiana,” she shared. “ ... I think the best advice I’ve been given is that no one is going to make it happen like you’re going to make it happen. Don’t wait for a call, go catch the fish. You have to put in the work. No one is going to make you a star like you will.”