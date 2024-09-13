Brooks Nader Is So ‘Excited’ to Meet Ilona Maher on ‘Dancing With the Stars’
SI Swimsuit legend Brooks Nader is adding Dancing With the Stars contestant to her already stacked résumé and breaking into reality TV this month.
The Baton Rouge native attended an event with sister Sarah Jane, hosted by Raising Cane’s, during New York Fashion week and divulged what the experience of this new adventure has been like so far. The 2023 cover girl, who is an ambassador for the fried chicken brand, is partnered with Russian dancer and choreographer Gleb Savchenko. Nader, a New York City resident who danced throughout high school, is loving the challenge of rehearsing for the show thus far.
“I’ve been practicing every day for five hours. The one thing that has been eye-opening for me is the Olympians because I think they’re going to be fierce competition, but my partner and I have great synergy and I know we’re going to crush it,” the 27-year-old model said in a press release. “I’ve been loving learning all of the technicalities of the dances and it’s been fun to really hone in on my dance moves. It’ll be so rewarding when we have our Mirrorball trophy.”
Olympic rugby bronze medalist and fellow SI Swimsuit cover girl Ilona Maher, who graced the front of September’s digital issue, will also star in the upcoming season. The 28-year-old is partnered with American dancer Alan Bersten.
“I just saw her photos. Her digital cover was so beautiful. And, obviously, she’s such a bada--, so I’m excited [to meet her],” Nader said of Maher. “She’s definitely an athlete, and I am not, so she’s got an advantage there. I’m gonna work on my stamina. I have time.”
We can’t wait to cheer on both Maher and Nader when Season 33 of Dancing With the Stars premieres on Tuesday, Sept. 17 on ABC platforms and Disney+.