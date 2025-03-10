The Brown Bandeau Halter Two-Piece Brooks Nader Wore in Mexico Is Perfect for a Sultry Spring Break
As we inch closer and closer to the official start of spring, it’s time to dust off the swimwear drawers and start evaluating your fashion needs for warmer weather. Yes, it’s still very cold in many parts of the country, but higher temperatures will be here before you know it—and there’s nothing worse than scrambling to get last-minute shopping done.
Here at SI Swimsuit, we have incredible swimwear looks in our archives from past photo shoots we’re constantly pulling inspo from, as well as looking out for all of the newest trends. Ahead of the 2025 magazine, which will be out in May, there are so many fantastic looks from the past few years that are still super on-trend today. Take Brooks Nader’s 2024 Mexico shoot, for example. The Louisiana native rocked a long list of timeless, sexy and unique swimsuits that will look great for many spring and summer seasons to come.
One of the many great swimsuits Nader wore for the 2024 magazine includes a particularly sultry and unforgettable two-piece featuring a halter-neck and thong bottom. From the brand Toxic Sadie, the great news is that it’s still available to buy right now. The brown color looks so good on the 2023 cover girl’s olive skin, but really, it would complement any complexion. Don’t just take our word for it:
Hunter Top, $79 and Hunter Thong Bottom, $74 (toxicsadie.com)
The two-piece is made of nylon and spandex for comfort, making this a flattering piece for any body type. The bandeau top reveals the perfect amount of skin to make a beach fashion statement, while the long braided ties on the bottom make this item even more of an eye-catcher. Whether you’re traveling for spring break later this month or have a tropical trip planned, you can’t go wrong with this incredible bikini.
Nader, who was discovered by the annual SI Swim Search in 2019 when she posed for photographer Yu Tsai in the Bahamas, has starred in seven total features for the magazine. In 2024, she returned to the fold for two photo shoots, one in Mexico and one in Hollywood, Fla. For the latter, she was joined by 26 other brand icons for a special “Legends” photo shoot in honor of the magazine’s 60th anniversary.
“It’s surreal because I feel like I was just standing in line for the Swim Search, trying to be around the magazine and meet the team—and [back then] that to me seemed like such a far-fetched dream,” Nader shared on set last year when asked what it meant to be an SI Swimsuit Legend. “To go from being told ‘no’ by my agents, who said I wouldn’t be a good fit for Sports Illustrated and they wouldn’t like me, to actually winning the Swim Search and being in the issue, and then going on to be on the cover, to now being considered a Legend, surrounded by actual Legends like Christie Brinkley,Tyra Banks, Lily Aldridge and Maye Musk—I can’t even describe how incredibly special this moment is.”