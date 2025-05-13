This Is Your Sign to Buy Jordan Chiles’s SI Swimsuit Cover Two-Piece for Summer
Do you want to twin with a 2025 SI Swimsuit cover model as the summer months begin? Consider us your fairy godmother because we’ve got you covered. Jordan Chiles captivated the camera lens for her SI Swimsuit debut with Ben Horton at The Boca Raton, just like she captivates audiences on the global stage. For her first year with the magazine, the Olympic gymnast snagged a coveted cover spot.
“Resilience is [Chiles's] trademark, and it’s why she stands as a symbol of strength—not just physical, but emotional,” SI Swimsuit editor in chief MJ Day writes in the magazine. “Jordan is showing us all that perseverance and joy can coexist in powerful ways.”
While her full shoot in Florida was a seaside dream, one shot stole the show. Perched on a rock, Chiles secured the front page of the 2025 edition with this chocolate brown swimsuit—her tattoo of the Olympic rings in full view. Now, it’s your turn to flaunt the same bikini as Chiles. The entire ensemble for the athlete's cover photo is from BAD N BARE, a British swimsuit company that offers “sculpting swimwear to elevated resortwear,” according to its site. Buy the Soraia Bikini Top in Cocoa ($67.79) and the Cocoa Bikini Brief ($13.56, on sale now!) to channel your inner Olympian.
The top features a skinny halter neckline, subtle cutouts and gold hardware, framing Chiles’s strong and toned figure. It also includes a double liner with no padding included for a cute yet comfortable day in the sun. The gynast paired the mocha-colored top with bottoms of a matching hue, including a high-waisted cheeky style with a flattering tie-back, which Chiles sported around her waistline. The bottom’s cutouts effortlessly hugged her hips and included similar gold hardware to her top.
“The biggest thing that I want people to take away [from the shoot] is understanding that my body is my body and that I have the ability to express it in millions of different ways,” Chiles said while on set in Boca Raton.
Surrounded by fellow athletes—including fellow U.S. women’s national gymnastics team member Suni Lee—the model brought her bag of tricks to the beach in a number of magnetic frames.
“Hopefully people can see the beauty inside of me and they can understand that this is a dream come true for me,” Chiles added.
Click here for Chiles’s reaction to learning that she’s an SI Swimsuit cover model!
The 2025 SI Swimsuit magazine is available online today and at select newsstands on May 17. Order your copy here.