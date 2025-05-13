Editor's Letter: SI Swimsuit 2025
What’s your why? It’s not a question I often ask out loud, but it’s one I carry with me every day. Especially here, at Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. It pulses through everything we do. Why do we show up every year with passion and purpose? Whydo we continue to break boundaries and challenge norms?
The answer is simple: Because the why behind this brand runs deeper than just stunning imagery. It’s about creating a platform for stories that matter. Stories that inspire. Stories that change the way we see beauty, strength and authenticity. Every single woman in this issue brings with her a why. It’s more than a word. It’s a compass. A unique and powerful reason for being here. And it’s not just about looking beautiful in a swimsuit; it’s about what she represents and the change she’s driving in her own life and in the world around her.
Salma Hayek Pinault is a force of nature. As an actor, producer, philanthropist and champion for women, Salma is a beacon for Latinx communities, a tireless advocate and a person whose passion for art, life and humanity has few rivals. Her why is rooted in her ability to inspire generations to come, by showing us all that living on your own terms is the ultimate power. She has a creative fire that lights up everything she touches. Her passion for life, for storytelling, for humanity is rare. It’s real.
Olivia Dunne’s why goes far beyond the floor and bars—it’s about changing the game for athletes everywhere. She was one of the first to leverage the power of name, image and likeness deals, building a brand that’s both financially successful and rooted in showing the real Livvy. She’s not just a social media sensation; she’s a pioneering force who has created opportunities for herself and, by extension, countless other athletes by demonstrating how to navigate the intersection of sports, business and digital influence.
Jordan Chiles’s why is written in every comeback, every leap, every time she shows up for herself and her team. Resilience is her trademark, and it’s why she stands as a symbol of strength—not just physical, but emotional. Jordan is showing us all that perseverance and joy can coexist in powerful ways.
Lauren Chan is rewriting fashion’s narrative. As a model, activist and entrepreneur, her why is about making people think of beauty in a way that’s inclusive, genuine and empowering. As a writer, she challenges the industry’s narrow standards, offering a new vision where all bodies and stories are celebrated. Lauren’s work isn’t just about looking beautiful, it’s about ensuring that everyone can feel seen and valued.
Ali Truwit’s why is a testament to the strength of the human spirit. After losing part of her left leg in a shark attack, Ali didn’t just survive, she thrived, winning two Paralympic swimming medals a little over a year later. She embraced her body and reminds us that beauty isn’t untouched by adversity. It’s often shaped by it.
Ilona Maher brings a fresh, genuine energy to everything she does. As an Olympic rugby player and advocate for body confidence, Ilona is challenging the notion of what it means to be a woman in sport. Her why is about celebrating strength in all its forms.
Alix Earle is a digital-era pioneer who’s not afraid to be raw and real. Her why is built on transparency, showing her audience the beautiful and the messy parts of life. By owning her flaws not pretending to be perfect, she’s motivating others to do the same.
Parris Goebel is a creative visionary whose why is all about breaking molds. She isn’t just pushing the limits of performance as a choreographer, producer and artist, she’s changing how we view movement, expression and power. She’s a trailblazer who proves that creativity knows no bounds when fueled by passion.
These women are why we do what we do. And there are so many more stories that deserve to be shared, so we’ve started releasing special digital issues, including videos, to spotlight even more amazing women all year long. These stories we share here and on our platforms are about so much more than what meets the eye. They are about the power of authenticity, the strength of vulnerability and the beauty of living a life that’s unapologetically yours.
SI Swimsuit is not just about pictures. It’s about purpose. It’s about amplifying voices that deserve to be heard, highlighting lives that deserve to be seen and inspiring all of us to live with intention and courage.
That’s our why. What’s yours?