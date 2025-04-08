Bydee’s Ultra-Colorful New Swimwear Drop Has Everything We Want in a Summer Bikini
Bydee is kicking off the season with a bang. The Australian label just launched Viva La Vida, its boldest and most joyful collection yet—and we’re calling it now: this is the drop of the summer.
Inspired by the vibrant energy of Cartagena and the serene beauty of the Rosario Islands, the stunning new swim and resort wear pieces celebrate color, rhythm and soul. The drop features three luxurious prints—each one embodying a unique facet of Colombian culture and landscape. Think rich hues, rhythmic florals and glistening textures that practically move with the music of the streets.
SI Swimsuit got a sneak peek at the inspiration behind the new designs when we spoke with founder and creative director Dessy Hairis for our Female Founder Fridays series last month. “Viva La Vida, is a true celebration of Colombia’s vibrant culture, especially the energy and color of Cartagena,” she told SI Swimsuit.
The 48-piece collection includes stunning new styles as well as an expansion on some of their best-selling silhouettes. Viva La Vida “introduces asymmetrical charms, intricate hand-beading and contrast trims, elevating every piece with detail and intention,” Hairis added in a press release.
The standout prints include Tempò, an electrifying pattern inspired by the city’s lively streets, blending deep blues and rich mustards; La Ceiba, a bold, hand-painted floral filled with tropical fruit and lush greenery; and Cartagena, a playful pastel cityscape full of life and color. While core silhouettes like the best-selling Cyprus and Belize are back in the latest prints, the brand also brings them to life in more selectively released styles, such as Badalona and Palermo.
Bydee also launched an ethereal new solid Sombra palette, a decadent chocolate brown cotton knit with luminous lurex threads designed to shimmer in the sunlight.
With multiple eye-catching, innovative drops each year, Bydee continues to push creative boundaries, and we’re constantly amazed by the fresh color palettes and handcrafted details the team dreams up.
Viva La Vida introduces new silhouettes and expands their cover-up selection with chic maxi dresses, sarongs, scrunchies and flowy tops. Matching jewelry crafted with 14k gold plating, natural stones like African Jade and Red Agate, and delicate brass details round out the drop.
“I wanted each design to feel like an extension of the collection,” Hairis said. “Whether you’re by the pool or styling it into an everyday outfit.” She founded Bydee in 2013 with a commitment to sustainability and has grown her label to a globally recognized brand, celebrated for its expert craftsmanship and unique, feminine, youthful prints and styles.
Every piece is made with high-quality REPREVE®️ fabric, reflecting the brand’s mission to create intentional fashion with a positive environmental impact.
Shop the collection at us.bydeeaus.com.