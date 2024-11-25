Cameron Brink Has Legs for Days in Black Mini Skirt, Leather Jacket and Boots Look
Los Angeles Sparks forward Cameron Brink is keeping busy during the offseason. While her first season with the WNBA team was unfortunately cut short after she suffered a torn ACL injury, the 22-year-old’s road to recovery has looked pretty great, all things considered. Though she was unable to play in the Paris Olympics, she’s made a ton of progress since June, and has reached a few milestones during her time away from the court. Namely, Brink got engaged during Paris Fashion Week in September, and just this month she made her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut.
Brink has made the most out of her offseason so far, including multiple outings to games and other public events. On Saturday afternoon, the New Jersey native proved how much she’s improved since her big injury, stepping out in tall leather heeled boots and a great fall outfit. While attending a college women’s basketball game between Indiana’s Notre Dame Fighting Irish and California’s USC Trojans, Brink rocked a baby blue off-the-shoulder top, a black leather jacket and a black miniskirt. She completed the look with black tights and a baby blue bag that gave the look a pop of color, matching her top perfectly. She smiled while walking on the court and even posed with other celebrity guests, namely Snoop Dogg.
Brink wore her long blonde locks down and styled in loose curls that looked absolutely stunning.
In addition to Brink and Snoop Dogg, other notable celebs attended the women’s college basketball game, such as actor Michael B. Jordan, former WNBA player Candace Parker and former basketball player and coach Cheryl Miller. The game, which took place at the Galen Center in L.A., was sold out, with many in the audience there to see USC’s star player JuJu Watkins in action. Though the Trojans were at home, the Fighting Irish won the game at 74-61.
Brink shared sneak peeks from her outing on Instagram, most recently reposting a shot of her and Stanford women’s basketball player Jenna Brown to her story.
If this doesn’t prove that Brink is staying active during her time away from the WNBA, her next post on her Instagram story must. After her exciting weekend, she jetted off to Baja, Mexico, as evidenced by her social media page. Whether she’s there on business or simply vacationing with fiancé Ben Felter, we hope she’s having a great time.
Be on the lookout for more sneak peek photos at Brink’s SI Swimsuit debut. While her full spread won’t be available until the 2025 magazine is released in May, we are dropping teases here and there to hold fans over.