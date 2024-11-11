7 Swoonworthy Photos of Cameron Brink and Fiancé Ben Felter
Los Angeles Sparks forward Cameron Brink has captured the hearts of fans with her on-court skills and off-court fashion, and Ben Felter has captured her heart! The duo, who just got engaged at the end of September, met at their alma mater, Stanford University, and have been dating since March 2021, the same year the basketball star led the Cardinals to an NCAA championship title.
Felter, 22, popped the question after surprising Brink, also 22, in Paris while she was attending Fashion Week events with Balenciaga, and the proposal was a success, of course.
“Yes in every lifetime,” she wrote on Instagram alongside photos from the engagement, when breaking the news to her 1.3 million followers. “You’re my forever. I don’t know how I got this lucky ❤️,” Felter, born and raised in Palo Alto, Calif. captioned his own post including the cutest photos of the two with the Eiffel Tower in the background.
“I was absolutely shocked. He did such a great job! It was perfect and a complete surprise. I’m ecstatic to be marrying my best friend,” Brink told Vogue. “Talk about a dream trip! Paris is magical by itself and I got to go to my first fashion week show and got freaking engaged! Still on cloud nine.”
Earlier this year, Brink suffered a torn ACL that prematurely ended her rookie season with the Sparks. The New Jersey native underwent surgery in July and is now focused on her recovery, aiming to make a strong comeback next season. Before her injury, Brink had a stellar start in the league, showcasing the same skill and tenacity that defined her college career. At Stanford, the one-time Pac-12 Player of the Year consistently put up impressive numbers, averaging 15 points, nine rebounds and three blocks per game.
“So much change, yet so much joy 🤍,” she wrote under a mirror selfie Felter snapped while she was still on crutches. This pic might not be as glamorous as the rest, but it proves Brink, who experienced a season-ending injury this summer, can always count on Felter in times of need.
The pair celebrated three years together in March and celebrated with a fancy date night. “Three years together, a day to celebrate the soul that makes me whole ❤️,” the former Stanford rower, who is currently getting his Masters of Science in Computer Science at the University, captioned his post that day.
Brink might be a beast on the basketball court, but Felter still has the upper hand in surfing, and he loves to share his passion with his leading lady. Look how smitten they looked on the beach last summer.
The couple is also constantly uploading the sweetest birthday tributes for one another. Last January Brink posted the most adorable pic of Felter kissing her head while she closed her eyes and snuggled into him.
"I love to love you & I’m so proud to call you mine. Happy birthday 🤟🏻🥂🤍,” the New Balance ambassador wrote. And, the year before she captioned her carousel: “what an honor it is to love you- happy birthday to light of my life❤️🩹.”
They were celebrating milestones as early as six months together, with Felter saying he “couldn’t be happier” in Aug. 2021, just shortly after they began dating. He shared a series of adventurous, outdoorsy photos of the two, and a playful image of a chalk drawing that read “BF + CB.”
We’re totally obsessed with these two lovebirds!