Cameron Brink’s Revolve Festival ’Fit Is Reminiscent of These 4 SI Swimsuit Photos

Festival season has officially begun, and in addition to Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Calif., the 9th annual Revolve Festival also took to the desert over the weekend.

The latter invitation-only event, which intersects music, fashion and culture, was held on Saturday, April 11 in Thermal, Calif., and drew out famous attendees like Emma Roberts, Becky G, Victoria Justice, Charli D’Amelio and Teyana Taylor. Additionally, WNBA powerhouse Cameron Brink was spotted at Revolve Festival, where acts like Don Toliver and Kehlani performed.

Following the festivities, Brink, a 2025 SI Swimsuit model, took to Instagram, where she shared a carousel of snapshots showcasing her outfit and time spent with friends at the event. The Los Angeles Sparks forward opted for a monochromatic ensemble consisting of a bra top, cropped sweater and a low-waisted maxi skirt. Brink accessorized with turquoise and silver jewelry, including a belt, necklace and earrings. In addition to showing off her outfit for the occasion, the professional athlete also posed with pals Chloe Brown, Jason Goldstein and Paige Bueckers.

“best vibes for #revolvefestival @revolve #ad #revolvepartner 🖤!!!!” Brink captioned her photo roundup on Monday, April 13.

Plenty of Brink’s 1.3 million followers on the platform chimed into the comments section, where they applauded the Stanford University graduate’s ensemble.

“Girl YES 😍😍😍,” Las Vegas Aces guard Dana Evans cheered.

“GLOWING✨✨✨✨,” someone else added.

“so pretty 🥹❤️,” another user gushed.

“YESSSSSSS MOTHER,” one fan stated.

Clearly, Brink looks great in black, and naturally, seeing the athlete in a monochromatic outfit brings us back to the New Jersey native’s SI Swimsuit photo shoot at The Boca Raton in Boca Raton, Fla., last year.

While on set with photographer Ben Horton, Brink modeled several all-black bikinis, including a halter style top by Slate Swim and strappy string two-piece courtesy of ViX Paula Hermanny. In addition to showcasing her athletic physique while on location, Brink also let us in on her mindset where body image is concerned.

“My femininity—I hold that very close to my self-image, so it’s definitely gone back and forth,” Brink told SI Swimsuit. “I think every female athlete’s had a really rough go with body image. But I’m definitely glad I’ve gotten to a really good place, and I’m able to do stuff like this with SI Swimsuit. It’s just very empowering, so I hope everyone can get to a point like this.”

Below, check out just a few of our favorite all-black swimwear snapshots of Brink on set from last year’s SI Swimsuit Issue.

Cameron Brink was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by Slate Swim. Earrings by Gorjana. | Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated

Cameron Brink was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by ViX Paula Hermanny. Necklaces by Gorjana. | Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated

Cameron Brink was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by ViX Paula Hermanny. Necklaces by Gorjana. | Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated