Coachella 2026: SI Swimsuit Models Bring the Heat to the Desert for Weekend 1

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival was the place to see and be seen this weekend—and our SI Swimsuit models delivered on the fashion front.

With headliners Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber and Karol G taking the main stage (on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, respectively), the annual festival drew out A-listers, music lovers and models alike, who descended upon Indio, Calif., for the first weekend of festivities. Below, find a few of our favorite ensembles that stopped us in our tracks while scrolling.

Olandria

The Bama Barbie sported a custom brown leather Baby Phat ensemble, consisting of a brown leather bustier top and matching micro mini belt, both adorned with studs. Styled by The Reismans for the occasion, the 2026 SI Swimsuit rookie had brands like Refinery 29 and EOS declaring “a literal Barbie 😍😍😍” and “it’s officially olachella 🤩✨” on Instagram.

Olivia Dunne

Dunne, a retired gymnast and aspiring actress, attended the festival with pal and fellow SI Swimsuit model XANDRA. The two collaborated on an Instagram reel where they lip synced to Bieber’s 2010 hit, “Baby.” In addition to the crochet top she displayed in the video, the 2025 cover star also shared a TikTok in which she rocked a baby blue sequined string bikini underneath a sheer top of the same color.

XANDRA

XANDRA, a professional DJ and music enthusiast, opted for a black and white color palette in sheer, crochet materials for the first weekend of Coachella. Both looks stood out thanks to the SI Swimsuit model’s accessories, including a stone-adorned purse and zebra head scarf, respectively.

Katie Austin

Austin, who is expecting her first child at the end of the summer with her husband, Lane Armstrong, made a statement with her maternity festival fashion. She put her growing baby bump on display in a flowy white set, all-denim look and crochet black top paired with micro shorts and boots.

Camille Kostek

Kostek, an SI Swimsuit legend, attended a branded event with Absolut ahead of Friday’s headliner. She stepped out in a white string bikini underneath a sheer long sleeve top, which she paired with cargos, pointed-toe heels and a head scarf.

Haley Baylee

Animal print, scarves, chunky belts and boots were the uniform for Baylee this weekend, who showed off her ensembles for Day 1 and 2 of Coachella on Instagram. “ABSOLUTELY STUNNING HALEY,” one fan gushed, while several of the 2026 SI Swimsuit model’s 9.8 million followers on the platform gushed over her braid for the occasion.

Alix Earle

Earle always nails her Coachella outfits, and this year was no different. Her Day 1 look featured an animal print tube top paired with micro shorts, boots and a vintage designer choker, while the next day’s ensemble showed off the former Dancing With the Stars contestant’s enviable abs. She paired a sage green string bikini with cargo pants, a matching jacket and black boots. “So sorry the ABS? Sheeeesh 😮‍💨🔥,” fellow content creator Avery Woods applauded on Instagram.

Gabri Moura

Moura, a 2026 SI Swimsuit rookie, is clearly a seasoned veteran where festival fashion is concerned. Her aesthetic embraced bikini tops paired with flowy skirts and lots of gold jewelry, including belly chains, necklaces and bangles.

Ellie Thumann

Thumann, a four-time SI Swimsuit star, was in her element in cowboy boots, a flowy white top and brown leather micro shorts adorned with turquoise and silver studs. She accessorized her look with plenty of turquoise jewelry, a brown fringe purse, a scarf tied around her neck and sunnies.

Brianna LaPaglia

LaPaglia, who posed for the cover of our January 2025 digital issue, opted for a monochromatic ensemble consisting of a mixed material top, micro shorts and boots. She accessorized with a duo of belts around her waist and plenty of gold jewelry.

While we can’t get enough of these SI Swimsuit model looks, remember that there’s still another weekend of Coachella to come, meaning more stylish festival fashion inspo for your mood board. Stay tuned!

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