Birthday Girl Camille Kostek’s Best Animal Print Swimwear Looks Over the Years
Happy birthday to our very own SI Swimsuit legend, Camille Kostek! The Connecticut native celebrates another trip around the sun today, Feb. 19, as she turns 34.
Kostek, a former NFL cheerleader with the New England Patriots, has a long-running history with the SI Swimsuit brand. A co-winner of our inaugural Swim Search competition in 2018, she has been featured in each annual magazine since. Her travels with the brand have taken her around the world, and the model has accomplished some incredible achievements throughout her time with SI Swimsuit.
Following her Swim Search victory, Kostek landed the cover of the 2019 SI Swimsuit Issue as a rookie. She was photographed by Josie Clough on Kangaroo Island, Australia, and her cover feature was a turning point in Kostek’s career.
“The cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, that photo put me on the map internationally in 2019,” she has said. “It literally changed my life. Whenever I’m feeling lost or looking for a new direction or not sure where I’m going to go next in life, that photo [is a] reminder of all the things I had to get through personally to be in a space where I could glow and be recognized.”
In 2024, her seventh consecutive year with SI Swimsuit, Kostek was named a brand legend. In addition to posing alongside a group of other legendary women for that year’s 60th anniversary issue, she was photographed for a solo spread in Portugal.
“Let this be a reminder that if you have a fire in your soul about a dream that feels far fetched … it’s not and it’s waiting for you to arrive AS YOU ARE ✨,” Kostek wrote on Instagram that year of going from Swim Search contestant to cover model to brand legend all within a few years of one another.
Outside of her work with SI Swimsuit, Kostek is a host and designer who has collaborated with brands like La Porte on a swimwear line and Dune Jewelry on a variety of accessories. In honor of her 34th birthday today, we’re throwing it back to a few of our favorite snapshots of Kostek clad in animal print swimwear over the years.
As you can see below, the trendy, yet timeless, pattern works beautifully whether in bikini form, a strappy one-piece or incorporated into a long sleeved rash guard perfect for a day of activity near the water.