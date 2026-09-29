Meredith Mickelson, Irina Shayk and More SI Swimsuit Models Spotted at Milan Fashion Week

That’s a wrap! After several days of high-fashion displays throughout the city, Milan Fashion Week has drawn to a close. Countless designers showcased their spring/summer womenswear collections for 2027 throughout the weeklong event that spanned Tuesday, Sept. 22, through Monday, Sept. 28, and as a result, we’re left with plenty of outfit inspo for our wardrobes in the coming seasons.

While plenty of A-listers hit the various events throughout the city, so too did several SI Swimsuit models, some of whom took in shows from the front row, while others hit the runway in the latest and greatest designer fashions. Below, take a look at just a few of the highlights!

Meredith Mickelson

A rookie in the 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue, Mickelson walked the Gucci runway show on Friday, Sept. 25. The 27-year-old model looked stunning in a nude-colored single-shouldered gown by the Italian luxury fashion house, which was offset by some truly fierce eye makeup.

Alix Earle

Alix Earle | Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

Earle, a 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue cover model, was in attendance at the aforementioned Gucci show at Allianz MiCo, where she wore shades of brown from head to toe. The 25-year-old content creator opted for sheer tights instead of pants, with a long sleeve top and pointed-toe heels with gold accents.

Yumi Nu

Yumi Nu | Laurent Hou/Getty Images

Nu, who has posed for four different SI Swimsuit Issues over the years (including the 2022 cover!), modeled a gorgeous white gown during the L'Oréal Paris “Express Your Worth Show” at Place Joffre yesterday. The 30-year-old model’s silk gown served up major bridal energy—appropriate, as she announced her engagement last fall.

Ashley Graham

Ashley Graham | Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

Graham, a 2016 SI Swimsuit Issue cover star, pulled double duty during Milan Fashion Week, both walking the runway and taking in shows from the front row. She strutted for the Vogue World show at Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II on Tuesday, Sept. 22, and also attended the Etro show while seated next to Outer Banks star Madelyn Cline the following day.

Ashley Graham | Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

Brooks Nader

Nader, an SI Swimsuit legend, attended the Dolce and Gabbana runway show at the Metropol alongside her sister, Grace Ann Nader, on Saturday, Sept. 26. The 29-year-old model and Baywatch star brought the sheer dressing trend to new heights with her black lace ensemble.

Carolyn Murphy

Carolyn Murphy | Stefania M. D'Alessandro/Getty Images

Murphy, a two-time SI Swimsuit Issue cover model, also walked in the Vogue World show last Tuesday. The Infinity Wellness partner’s glimmering gold gown featured a subtly sultry neckline, while the look was paired with black stilettos.

Irina Shayk

Irina Shayk | Stefania M. D'Alessandro/Getty Images

Shayk, who has been featured in the SI Swimsuit Issue a whopping 10 times, strutted Vogue World in fierce fashion last week, as seen above. She also walked the catwalk for several other brands, including Alberta Ferretti on Thursday, Sept. 24, and The Attico and Blumarine (pictured below) on Friday, Sept. 25.

Irina Shayk | Ferda Demir/Getty Images

Olandria

Olandria | Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

Olandria, 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue rookie, got Milan Fashion Week off to a fierce start with her feather-adorned dress for the Roberto Cavalli show at Teatro Alcione on Sept. 24. The next day, she stepped out for the Blumarine display at Via Olona in a jaw-dropping ensemble that would make Cruella de Vil weep with envy.

Olandria | Valentina Frugiuele/Getty Images

Naomi Osaka

Naomi Osaka | Swan Gallet/Getty Images

After competing at the U.S. Open, Osaka quickly shifted gears. The Olympian, who posed for the cover of the 2022 SI Swimsuit Issue, served a colorful dress for the Roberto Cavalli show before stepping out in an ultra-cool ensemble for Ferragamo on Saturday, Sept. 26.

Naomi Osaka | Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

Sloane Stephens

Sloane Stephens | Victor Boyko/Getty Images

Stephens, a professional tennis player who was photographed for the 2018 SI Swimsuit Issue, wore a gorgeous sparkly trench coat while taking in the Missoni show on Wednesday, Sept. 23. She then proved her status as a style chameleon by slipping into a bright pink and purple dress with a thigh-high slit for the WWD presentation the following day.

Sloane Stephens | WWD/Getty Images

Lindsey Vonn

Lindsey Vonn | Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Getty Images

Vonn, a three-time Olympic medalist who has posed for the SI Swimsuit Issue on three separate occasions, strutted the runway for yesterday’s L'Oréal Paris show while clad in a gorgeous red gown. The model’s Milan Fashion Week appearance comes just seven months after her crash during the Milan Cortina Games that resulted in the athlete’s complex tibia fracture.

Heidi Klum

Heidi Klum | Gilbert Flores/Getty Images

Klum, a 1998 SI Swimsuit Issue cover model, was also spotted on yesterday’s L'Oréal Paris runway, where she flaunted her expert runway walk in a sparkly black dress with a thigh-high slit.

Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid | Stefania M. D'lessandro/Getty Images

Hadid, a three-time SI Swimsuit star, was also a major presence on the Vogue World runway last week, where she modeled a sleek white long-sleeved dress paired with silver sparkly heels.

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