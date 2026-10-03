Meredith Mickelson’s SI Swimsuit Debut Merged Seaside Style With Unexpected Adventure

Meredith Mickelson’s SI Swimsuit debut was the ultimate mix of fashion and adventure, and we still can’t get enough of it.

Earlier this year, the model and actor—who has appeared in several major shows like FX’s The Beauty and HBO’s Euphoria—joined the magazine for the first time. Traveling to Botswana with the brand and photographer Ruven Afanador, alongside SI Swimsuit staples Achieng Agutu, Camille Kostek, Penny Lane and 2026 cover star Alix Earle, Mickelson posed among lush greenery and stunning backdrops in a wardrobe that brought the stylish shoot to life.

According to the SI Swimsuit style team, the pieces selected for the shoot were, in a word, “cinematic.” Expanding on the inspiration for the designer swimwear selected, the fashion editors added that they sought to channel “the glamour of vintage Yves Saint Laurent, the designer pieces featured merged the beauty of the location with the personal style of the models on set for a one-of-a-kind wardrobe.”

Still, this was obviously far from Mickelson’s first foray into fashion! The star has been featured in several campaigns, most recently sporting a daring blue eyeshadow look in Gucci's latest campaign. She has also previously appeared in major magazines, including Harper’s Bazaar, Rolling Stone, Vogue, CR Fashion Book, V Magazine, Maxim and Flaunt.

Just one month before her SI Swimsuit debut, Mickelson sat down with Numéro Netherlands. There, she opened up about her time in the fashion industry and how she “maintains versatility” through all her projects. “For me, it’s always about chasing the unknown,” she said. “If something feels too comfortable, that’s usually a sign I need to push past it. The best work I’ve done has always come from being a little scared or [trying] something completely new. I never want to get too settled. That’s where the most interesting version of yourself shows up.”

And the phrase “chasing the unknown” expertly encapsulates the energy found in her 2026 SI Swimsuit rookie feature in Botswana—but don’t just take our word for it! Below, we’ve resurfaced a few of our favorite snapshots from the spectacular shoot that combine style and adventure.

Meredith Mickelson was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Botswana. Swimsuit by Lybethras Swimwear. Boots by Ariat. Bodychains by The Invisibles and Ja | Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

Meredith Mickelson was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Botswana. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. Boots by Ariat. | Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

Meredith Mickelson was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Botswana. Swimsuit by Ark Swimwear. | Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

Meredith Mickelson was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Botswana. Swimsuit by PatBO. Boots by Birkenstock. | Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

Meredith Mickelson was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Botswana. Swimsuit by Adriana Degreas. Necklace is vintage. Boots by Palladium. | Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

Meredith Mickelson was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Botswana. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. Rings by The Invisibles. | Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

Meredith Mickelson was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Botswana. Swimsuit by PatBO. Boots by Birkenstock. | Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

To check out Mickelson’s full 2026 SI Swimsuit shoot, click here!

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