Camille Kostek Served Chic Nautical Vibes in This Daring Cut-Out One-Piece in the Dominican Republic
When SI Swimsuit legend Camille Kostek first posed for the brand in 2018, she had no idea how much her life was about to change. The Swim Search alumnus, who was named co-winner of the open casting call after her debut photo shoot in Belize, has now posed for the brand every year since. The 32-year-old landed on the cover of the magazine after her sophomore feature with Josie Clough in Kangaroo Island, Australia and it was an incredibly special and memorable moment that she says put her “on the map” and really catapulted her modeling career.
The TV host has traveled everywhere from St. Croix in the U.S. Virgin Islands to Portugal with the franchise and she truly never fails to amaze. We’re still in awe of these images from Kostek’s Barbiecore-inspired shoot in the Dominican Republic with visual artist James Macari last year. She served major chic nautical energy in this Gigi C swimsuit.
Gigi C Megan One Piece, $128 (gigicbikinis.com)
This timeless neutral striped one-piece features flattering high-cut legs and cute, tasteful side cut-outs, as well as a plunging keyhole neckline. Shop more at gigicbikinis.com.
This year, the jewelry and swimwear designer, double dipped for a traditional destination feature as well as an iconic “legends” photo shoot alongside 26 fellow SI Swimsuit stalwarts, in honor of the milestone 60th anniversary issue.
“I have looked up to the legends for so long, even before I’d been welcomed into the SI Swimsuit family as a rookie ... and to now be a legend. This is my seventh year shooting for the magazine—my lucky seventh. When I got the email, I screenshotted it. I’ve read it over and over again. Because this means more to me than I think a lot of people would understand. On a surface level, you think of a woman in a bikini in a magazine. At a young age, I saw these women who instilled confidence in me, who showed me that you can be more than a model. These women are moguls, they’re entrepreneurs, they’re personalities, they’re game changers,” the Connecticut native gushed while on location with Yu Tsai in Hollywood, Fla. earlier this year. “All of the women behind SI Swimsuit, they’re incredible. It really is a sisterhood. It’s a family. It makes sense why MJ [Day, editor in chief] sits every woman down to interview them through this process. These women are extraordinary. They are so passionate, caring and nurturing. They’re everything that you would imagine a great woman would be. I almost feel like I’ve been inducted into the SI Swimsuit Hall of Fame.”