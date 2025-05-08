Camille Kostek Is an Earthy Angel in Classy Beachside VS Looks You Can Shop Now
Camille Kostek is officially ushering in summer and simultaneously making a serious case for effortless beachside style. The SI Swimsuit Legend, who will soon appear in her eighth consecutive issue, recently teamed up with Victoria’s Secret for a sun-kissed, nature-inspired campaign that captured her signature glow and radiance.
Watch the clip video here.
In the dreamy video, Kostek, who graced the cover of the 2019 magazine after a beautiful shoot with Josie Clough in Kangaroo Island, Australia, frolicked in the sand and shore, serving major earthy angel energy while showing off her flawless skin, natural freckles and curves. The longtime VS ambassador stood on beautiful rock formations, splashed in the water, lay on the shore and even took a little dip.
The former New England Patriots cheerleader stunned first in the Archives Chains Scoop One-Piece Swimsuit ($99.95). Then, layered under the cream Beachwear Crochet Long-Sleeve Mini Dress ($89.95), she transitions into the same sleek one-piece in a trendy animal print ($99.95) version, before swapping into the Beachwear Mesh Tie-Front Cover-Up Pants ($59.95) for a playful, breezy finish.
“sun-kissed and sandy cheeks in @victoriassecret swim #VSpartner,” Kostek captioned the video shared on her account late last month.
Her makeup was glowy as always, featuring rosy, sun-kissed cheeks, feathered brows, wispy lashes and a glossy pink lip. In some clips, her long blonde locks were pulled back into a loose, whimsical braid. In others, they swayed with the breeze in chic, tousled waves or fell loosely into beautiful, beachy curls, perfectly complementing the ethereal vibes of the video.
“Channeling @camillekostek’s effortless style, because summer is for carefree moments (and your clothes should be, too),” Victoria’s Secret captioned the glamorous post, set to a sweet, upbeat tune that matched Kostek’s playful, carefree aura.
“Love it 😍🙌👏👏👏,” Isabella Pastorello commented.
“looove,” Bella Golden added.
As always, the Connecticut native brought her relatable charm and confidence to the shoot, embodying the joyful, natural spirit that has made her a fan favorite throughout her modeling career. The TV host, jewelry and swimwear designer and body positivity advocate continues to inspire her audience not only with her iconic fashion moments but also with her empowering message of self-love and living life unapologetically.
Kostek was discovered by SI Swimsuit through the 2018 Model Search, which she went on to co-win, and she has graced the fold every year since. Last year, she became an official brand “legend,” posing for an iconic group photo shoot in Hollywood, Fla., in honor of the milestone 60th anniversary issue—a moment she described as feeling like being “inducted into the SI Swimsuit Hall of Fame.”