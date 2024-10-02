Camille Kostek Is a Summer Dream in This Groovy, Colorful Underwire Set in the Sunshine State
SI Swimsuit model Camille Kostek made history with the franchise in 2019, when she became the first Swim Search open casting call alumna to land on the cover of the magazine following her photo shoot with Josie Clough in Kangaroo Island, Australia. Sending waves through the modeling industry, it was an exciting and empowering feat that really “put me on the map internationally,” the TV host has said. The 32-year-old has traveled to the likes of Belize, the Dominican Republic, St. Croix and Portugal with the brand, and she always continues to amaze with her radiant smile and contagious energy.
In 2021, the Connecticut native stayed within the country for her brand feature, but served the ultimate dreamy, summery tropical vacation vibes in the Sunshine State of Florida, nonetheless. She particularly took our breath away in this beautiful, flirty ’70s-inspired, Barbie-coded suit. The gorgeous multicolored bikini is on major sale for more than 70% off right now, so grab it while you can at samelosangeles.com.
V Underwire Bra Tropical Geo, $25 and V Brief Bottom Tropical Geo, $25 (samelosangeles.com)
The beautiful girly two-piece features a black, red, orange and pink color-blocked abstract shape print on both pieces. The flattering plunging underwire-style top is equipped with adjustable straps, while the cheeky, V-waist bottoms can be worn high on the waist or low on the hips. The set also comes in a few other colors and solid shades as well.
This year, Kostek cemented her status as an official brand legend, posing alongside fellow franchise icons like Christie Brinkley, Tyra Banks, Martha Stewart and others in Hollywood, Fla.
“On a surface level, [when you think of SI Swimsuit] you think of a woman in a bikini in a magazine. At a young age, I saw these women who instilled confidence in me, who showed me that you can be more than a model. These women are moguls, they’re entrepreneurs, they’re personalities, they’re game changers. All of the women behind SI Swimsuit, they’re incredible. It really is a sisterhood. It’s a family,” she stated while on location in Hollywood, Fla. “It makes sense why MJ [Day, editor in chief] sits every woman down to interview them through this process. These women are extraordinary. They are so passionate, caring and nurturing. They’re everything that you would imagine a great woman would be.”