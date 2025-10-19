Camille Kostek Looks Like New England Autumn Personified in Trend-Defining Fall Style
Camille Kostek certainly knows a thing or two about a classic New England autumn.
After all, the SI Swimsuit Legend—who has notched an incredible nine photo shoots with the brand since her 2018 Swim Search debut—is a Killingsworth, Conn., native. She also famously got her start cheerleading for the New England Patriots, so it’s safe to say the Northeast takes up a significant part of her heart. Thus, it should really be no surprise that, when it comes to styling the perfect outfit to encapsulate those warm and cozy fall vibes, she’s an expert.
And the model proved precisely that this weekend when she stopped by her Instagram account to share a new photo set with her 1 million followers, featuring an outfit so perfectly curated, it was basically New England autumn personified.
Styling & glam
“New England fall is for the girls 🤎🍁,” Kostek’s cheeky caption proclaimed alongside snapshots for an ad in partnership with DSW. In the cover image of the set, the model wore cocoa-brown shades from head to toe, starting with a long-sleeve mini dress, which was layered over a pair of matching semi-sheer tights. However, the real star of the outfit was the pair of tan knee-high heeled boots, which she highlighted with her pose.
She left her long, blonde hair down so it sat casually carefree upon her shoulders. Her glam was equally natural, with Kostek opting for a glowy base, strong brows and a nude lip. She accessorized the look further with a matching purse, creating a monochromatic fashion moment perfect for sipping on hot apple cider or jumping right into a pile of leaves.
And that was just the first ensemble she shared in the 20-photo carousel, with other outfits equally incredible at channeling those New England fall vibes, including a preppy gray skirt and maroon sweater combo, a cropped coat with bootcut jeans and a long leather jacket look, which she wore for a night out with friends.
Kostek’s 2025 so far
And the model has every reason to celebrate the changing seasons, as each passing month in 2025 has led her to another exciting venture.
Aside from celebrating her ninth SI Swimsuit appearance—a snowy mountainside photo shoot in Saas-Fee, Switzerland that hit newsstands back in May—Kostek also launched a lovely line of swimwear in collaboration with La Porte Swim. And, as if that alone weren’t exciting enough, the model also appeared on the cover of Ocean Drive magazine just this month for their October 2025 feature.
Needless to say, we can’t wait to see what this superstar gets up to next as the year continues to wind down, as we’re certain she’ll do whatever it is in style.