Swimsuit

Camille Kostek Is the Moment in Edgy Cowgirlcore Chaps for ‘Ocean Drive’ Cover

The SI Swimsuit model, designer and TV host opens up about empowerment and living her dream.

Ananya Panchal

Camille Kostek was photographed by Derek Kettela in Switzerland.
Camille Kostek was photographed by Derek Kettela in Switzerland. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated

From the beaches of St. Croix to the snowy peaks of Switzerland, Camille Kostek has brought charisma, confidence and authenticity to every project she touches. The SI Swimsuit model has made a career out of fearlessly showing up as her full self, and now, she’s doing it again as the newest cover star for Ocean Drive magazine.

Ocean Drive cover

In the moody, sultry cover shot captured by photographer Diego Armando Mendoza for the October issue, Kostek channeled modern western glam in a daring all-black LAPOINTE ensemble, featuring a lace-up suede bodysuit, cheeky chaps and a statement belt. Styled by Charlie Rincon, the 33-year-old paired the edgy cowgirl aesthetic with bombshell blonde waves and a fierce stare that commanded the frame.

Inside the glossy spread, the former NFL cheerleader modeled a series of black and white looks—from an elegant high-neck gown that hugs every curve to a patent leather mini dress and a sheer mesh one-piece. Each shot captured her signature mix of strength, softness and glamour.

A seasoned front page star

The Ocean Drive feature marks yet another front-page milestone for Kostek, who previously appeared on the cover of Maxim in 2024. Known for her infectious positivity and unfiltered honesty, she uses every opportunity to uplift and inspire.

Camille Kostek
Camille Kostek / TheStewartofNY/Getty Images

“Throughout your career, there will be constant waves of ‘Am I enough?’ Know that you are,” she shared. “Have that confidence within yourself, and it will take you far.”

That mindset—of protecting her peace and powering through negativity—is what has kept her grounded in an industry known for scrutiny. “What you give power to has power over you,” she added. “I’ve stopped reading [the comments]. I protect my peace because, if I don’t, I can’t show up fully for myself or for anyone else.”

SI Swimsuit history

Kostek’s journey with SI Swimsuit began in 2018, when she co-won the inaugural Swim Search open casting call. Just one year later, she landed her first cover, which was shot in Australia by Josie Clough, cementing her as one of the franchise’s most beloved stars. In 2024, she earned official “Legend” status and participated in the brand’s landmark 60th anniversary legends spread.

“I always feel like I have a rookie mindset,” the Connecticut native, who graced the fold eight years in a row, told Ocean Drive. “It keeps me driven, excited and grateful... and leaves the door open for life to take me down paths I might not expect.”

More than a model

Beyond posing in front of the camera, Kostek is shaping what women wear through her creative endeavors—and also constantly advocating for self-love and inclusivity in the industry. She recently launched her third swimwear collaboration with La Porte Swim and designs gorgeous accessories with Dune Jewelry & Co.

“I love when I can bring my perspective into the design process,” she said. “It’s not just about wearing something pretty—it’s about creating something that makes someone feel seen, confident and powerful.”

Read the full Ocean Drive story here.

More Camille Kostek:

feed

Published
Ananya Panchal
ANANYA PANCHAL

Ananya Panchal is a writer on the Lifestyle and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit, where she covers fashion, beauty, pop culture and the internet’s favorite personalities and trends. She joined the brand in 2022 after roles at Bustle, the San Francisco Chronicle and the TODAY Show. Panchal loves to write about fashion in all its forms—from standout runway moments and evolving street style to the best accessories to elevate each season’s wardrobe (she rarely goes anywhere without a stack of jewelry and a coffee in hand). A self-proclaimed beauty fanatic, she’s always on the hunt for must-have products and loves breaking down viral trends. Her favorite series at the moment is spotlighting female founders and the stories behind the brands they’ve built—especially those shaping the future of fashion, wellness and tech. She is based between New York City and San Francisco and, when she’s not writing, can be found rewatching One Tree Hill, playing sudoku, trying new restaurants or ranking her favorite Disney Channel Original Movies. She holds a bachelor’s degree in communications and journalism with a minor in criminal justice from Boston University.

Home/SwimNews