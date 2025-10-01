Camille Kostek Is the Moment in Edgy Cowgirlcore Chaps for ‘Ocean Drive’ Cover
From the beaches of St. Croix to the snowy peaks of Switzerland, Camille Kostek has brought charisma, confidence and authenticity to every project she touches. The SI Swimsuit model has made a career out of fearlessly showing up as her full self, and now, she’s doing it again as the newest cover star for Ocean Drive magazine.
Ocean Drive cover
In the moody, sultry cover shot captured by photographer Diego Armando Mendoza for the October issue, Kostek channeled modern western glam in a daring all-black LAPOINTE ensemble, featuring a lace-up suede bodysuit, cheeky chaps and a statement belt. Styled by Charlie Rincon, the 33-year-old paired the edgy cowgirl aesthetic with bombshell blonde waves and a fierce stare that commanded the frame.
Inside the glossy spread, the former NFL cheerleader modeled a series of black and white looks—from an elegant high-neck gown that hugs every curve to a patent leather mini dress and a sheer mesh one-piece. Each shot captured her signature mix of strength, softness and glamour.
A seasoned front page star
The Ocean Drive feature marks yet another front-page milestone for Kostek, who previously appeared on the cover of Maxim in 2024. Known for her infectious positivity and unfiltered honesty, she uses every opportunity to uplift and inspire.
“Throughout your career, there will be constant waves of ‘Am I enough?’ Know that you are,” she shared. “Have that confidence within yourself, and it will take you far.”
That mindset—of protecting her peace and powering through negativity—is what has kept her grounded in an industry known for scrutiny. “What you give power to has power over you,” she added. “I’ve stopped reading [the comments]. I protect my peace because, if I don’t, I can’t show up fully for myself or for anyone else.”
SI Swimsuit history
Kostek’s journey with SI Swimsuit began in 2018, when she co-won the inaugural Swim Search open casting call. Just one year later, she landed her first cover, which was shot in Australia by Josie Clough, cementing her as one of the franchise’s most beloved stars. In 2024, she earned official “Legend” status and participated in the brand’s landmark 60th anniversary legends spread.
“I always feel like I have a rookie mindset,” the Connecticut native, who graced the fold eight years in a row, told Ocean Drive. “It keeps me driven, excited and grateful... and leaves the door open for life to take me down paths I might not expect.”
More than a model
Beyond posing in front of the camera, Kostek is shaping what women wear through her creative endeavors—and also constantly advocating for self-love and inclusivity in the industry. She recently launched her third swimwear collaboration with La Porte Swim and designs gorgeous accessories with Dune Jewelry & Co.
“I love when I can bring my perspective into the design process,” she said. “It’s not just about wearing something pretty—it’s about creating something that makes someone feel seen, confident and powerful.”
Read the full Ocean Drive story here.