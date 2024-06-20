Camille Kostek Serves Red Hot Pamela Anderson Vibes in Figure-Hugging Dress
Camille Kostek channeled one of the greats for her latest celebratory party. The SI Swimsuit legend, who starred on the cover of Maxim magazine’s May/June issue, recently attended an event for the publication and rightfully stole the show with her look. The Free Guy actress served major Pamela Anderson vibes in a stunning, strapless ruby red midi dress that perfectly hugged her curves, paired with the Baywatch star’s signature messy, floppy bun.
The 32-year-old worked with celebrity makeup artist Kelli Anne Sewell, who opted for a super glowy, full glam moment, including feathered brows, minimal eye makeup, rosy blush, glossy pinky-nude lips and a luminous, glass skin base that allowed Kostek’s natural freckles to shine through.
“Maxim Cover Party ❤️🔥 these celebrations mean so much more when I can share them with the people I love the most ❣️ thank you @tsquared.social for hosting a fun and beautiful night for my friends and family,” the Connecticut native captioned an Instagram post of the event, which featured her posing alongside longtime boyfriend and retired NFL star Rob Gronkowski.
“Maxim Cover Party glam is giving Pam🍒❤️🔥,” the swimwear and jewelry designer wrote under another video, which showed off her gorgeous look and perfect face card.
The Maxim story highlighted the TV host’s rise to fame and all the hard work it took to get there. Kostek was discovered through the 2018 Swim Search, and has starred in every SI Swimsuit Issue since. In 2019, when she landed on the cover of the magazine after her sophomore photo shoot in Australia, she became the first open casting call alumna to do so.
“The reason I was drawn to [modeling] in the first place wasn’t because I wanted to be in a bikini and pose, it was about loving the skin that I’m in. Even when I was struggling to love it,” Kostek said. “Thankfully, advertising is evolving, but at that time, it was difficult to even find a girl with freckly skin or see a girl’s boobs hang in her bikini top! That was attractive, natural and beautiful to me. I wanted to see someone who looked like myself or my [friends] in magazines.”