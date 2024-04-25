Camille Kostek Is Maxim’s Latest Cover Star
Ananya Panchal
Camille Kostek is adding another cover girl moment to her already-stacked career! The six-time SI Swimsuit model, who was discovered through the Swim Search open casting call and landed on the front of the 2019 issue, was just tapped as Maxim’s May/June cover star.
The 32-year-old posed in a series of chic, quiet luxury-inspired, skin-baring looks, but the cover snap and ensemble were particularly notable—and accompanied by the tagline “natural beauty.” The Connecticut native donned a simple white thong with an undone, unbuttoned white collared shirt, tastefully pulled down to reveal her neck, shoulders and chest.
Kostek chatted with Maxim about all things modeling, making career moves and separating her fame from that of her longtime boyfriend, former NFL star Rob Gronkowski.
“I feel like, at surface level, when someone reads a quick bio about me or they ask what I do and I say I’m a model or TV host, or they learn that I rose to prominence for posing in a bikini, they can be quick to judge,” she said. “But the reason I was drawn to [modeling] in the first place wasn’t because I wanted to be in a bikini and pose, it was about loving the skin that I’m in. Even when I was struggling to love it. Thankfully, advertising is evolving, but at that time, it was difficult to even find a girl with freckly skin or see a girl’s boobs hang in her bikini top! That was attractive, natural and beautiful to me. I wanted to see someone who looked like myself or my [friends] in magazines.”
Kostek also shared that she’s a big believer in the idea that opportunities that are meant for you won’t pass you by. She’s heard “no” plenty of times in her career, and reminds herself that “rejection is redirection.”
“I believe in divine timing. Any time something isn’t working out or something you want isn’t happening at that time, it either means that something better is out there for you or your time is coming at a different time,” the jewelry and swimwear designer, who just launched her own fragrance with Flowering Pharmacy, explained. “You have to embrace who you are. The quicker you believe that and settle into that mindset, the more everything just flows in life—with health, yourself, relationships and career.”