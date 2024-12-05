Camille Kostek Was a Sun-Kissed Beach Angel in This Skin-Baring Sandy Beige Two-Piece
SI Swimsuit stalwart Camille Kostek made history in 2019 when she landed on the cover after her photo shoot with Josie Clough in Kangaroo Island, Australia and became the first alum of the brand’s famous Swim Search to be featured on the front page. The Connecticut native was discovered through and co-won the open casting call the year prior, after the most breathtaking feature in Belize, which made it clear to the franchise that she was destined to be a star.
Since her 2018 debut, the 32-year-old has posed for the franchise every year since, traveling all over the world from the Dominican Republic to Portugal to St. Croix in the U.S. Virgin Islands. We’re still thinking about the latter 2022 photo shoot with Derek Kettela, especially this sandy beige cut-out look.
For the 2024 issue, which marked the special 60th anniversary of the publication, she cemented her status as an official franchise “legend,” posing alongside fellow SI Swim icons she has looked up to forever.
And, the exciting moment, which was without a doubt the highlight of her year, is still setting in, Kostek told the magazine last month. While on set in Hollywood, Fla. at the star of the year, she gushed about how getting the email inviting her into the “sisterhood” of “extraordinary, passionate, caring, nurturing” women almost felt like being “inducted into the SI Swimsuit Hall of Fame,” and all those feelings still stand true months later.
“I didn’t even consider that that would be an opportunity that would present itself this year. What made me want to be part of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit was watching the TV special for the 50th anniversary 10 years ago and seeing all of the legends and hearing all their stories and watching the interviews back,” she shared at an event at the Dante Beverly Hills. “I just. ... it’s just still kind of crazy to be here tonight celebrating the 60th anniversary and being a part of this iconic legends class, it’s still setting in, but that was hands down the best part of this year.”
Today, Kostek is a well-known TV host, former NFL cheerleader, model and swimwear and jewelry designer. She is also dedicated to giving back to her community as the cofounder of Voomerang (with boyfriend and retired athlete Rob Gronkowski), a digital sweepstakes platform allowing select charities to reach wide new audiences by harnessing the power of celebrity influence.