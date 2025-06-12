Camille Kostek Wows in Sleek Red Latex Dress and Sun-Kissed Glam
Camille Kostek just proved, once again, that red is definitely her color. The SI Swimsuit legend turned up the heat during Swim Week, rocking a bold red mini dress that expertly blended sultry supermodel vibes with a polished city-girl edge.
The curve-hugging, leather-look featured a V-neckline and thin straps, offering a sleek silhouette that showed off Kostek’s hourglass figure. She styled the bodycon dress with red-hot peep-toe pumps and a pair of slim rectangular sunglasses in a matching scarlet hue for a cohesive finish. In one candid snap shared with fans, she flashed her million-dollar smile while adjusting her heels
“Running on Reign Storm all Miami Swim Week 🏝️ 🍊 @drinkreignstorm #reignstormpartner,” the Connecticut native captioned the carousel, which doubled as a campaign post for the energy drink brand.
Her skin was flawless and glowy, as always, with makeup artist Beck creating a luminous, sun-kissed base that allowed Kostek’s natural freckles to shine through. Fluttery lashes, feathered brows and a glossy pink lip completed the radiant, soft-glam look. Hairstylist MJ Snyder gave the 33-year-old’s long blonde locks a tousled, beachy wave with a voluminous bombshell finish, perfect for the undone Miami party girl aesthetic.
Kostek posed in the living area of her suite at the W South Beach ahead of the weekend’s main event: the SI Swimsuit runway show. 2025 marks her seventh year walking the catwalk for the brand, and this time, she had the honor of closing the show.
The former New England Patriots cheerleader also posted a video of herself dancing on the balcony in the same glamorous ensemble, styled by Sarah Nearis, to Warrant’s “Cherry Pie.”
The longtime SI Swimsuit stalwart made her debut with the brand in 2018 after co-winning the inaugural open casting call. She’s since appeared in eight consecutive issues—including a 2019 cover—and earned official “Legend” status last year. For the 2025 issue, she posed for Derek Kettela in Switzerland.
Up next for the designer and TV host is the launch of her collection with La Porte Swim, dropping tomorrow, June 13, both online and at a special NYC pop-up. Expect bold colors, timeless silhouettes and the body-positive messaging Kostek has become known for.
“I want you to feel like your best self and know that every body is a bikini body,” Kostek tells SI Swimsuit during Swim Week about the upcoming collection. “We have something for everyone. It’ll hug you in all the right places, and I’m confident you’ll find something you’ll love. I just want you to feel good. I want you to feel like the swimsuit is a second skin.”