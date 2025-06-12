Swimsuit

Camille Kostek Wows in Sleek Red Latex Dress and Sun-Kissed Glam

The SI Swimsuit legend dazzled in the fiery ruby look during Swim Week.

Ananya Panchal

Camille Kostek
Camille Kostek / John Nacion/Variety/Getty Images

Camille Kostek just proved, once again, that red is definitely her color. The SI Swimsuit legend turned up the heat during Swim Week, rocking a bold red mini dress that expertly blended sultry supermodel vibes with a polished city-girl edge.

View the post here.

The curve-hugging, leather-look featured a V-neckline and thin straps, offering a sleek silhouette that showed off Kostek’s hourglass figure. She styled the bodycon dress with red-hot peep-toe pumps and a pair of slim rectangular sunglasses in a matching scarlet hue for a cohesive finish. In one candid snap shared with fans, she flashed her million-dollar smile while adjusting her heels

Camille Kostek
Camille Kostek / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

“Running on Reign Storm all Miami Swim Week 🏝️ 🍊 @drinkreignstorm #reignstormpartner,” the Connecticut native captioned the carousel, which doubled as a campaign post for the energy drink brand.

Her skin was flawless and glowy, as always, with makeup artist Beck creating a luminous, sun-kissed base that allowed Kostek’s natural freckles to shine through. Fluttery lashes, feathered brows and a glossy pink lip completed the radiant, soft-glam look. Hairstylist MJ Snyder gave the 33-year-old’s long blonde locks a tousled, beachy wave with a voluminous bombshell finish, perfect for the undone Miami party girl aesthetic.

Kostek posed in the living area of her suite at the W South Beach ahead of the weekend’s main event: the SI Swimsuit runway show. 2025 marks her seventh year walking the catwalk for the brand, and this time, she had the honor of closing the show.

The former New England Patriots cheerleader also posted a video of herself dancing on the balcony in the same glamorous ensemble, styled by Sarah Nearis, to Warrant’s “Cherry Pie.”

The longtime SI Swimsuit stalwart made her debut with the brand in 2018 after co-winning the inaugural open casting call. She’s since appeared in eight consecutive issues—including a 2019 cover—and earned official “Legend” status last year. For the 2025 issue, she posed for Derek Kettela in Switzerland.

Up next for the designer and TV host is the launch of her collection with La Porte Swim, dropping tomorrow, June 13, both online and at a special NYC pop-up. Expect bold colors, timeless silhouettes and the body-positive messaging Kostek has become known for.

“I want you to feel like your best self and know that every body is a bikini body,” Kostek tells SI Swimsuit during Swim Week about the upcoming collection. “We have something for everyone. It’ll hug you in all the right places, and I’m confident you’ll find something you’ll love. I just want you to feel good. I want you to feel like the swimsuit is a second skin.”

https://images2.minutemediacdn.com/image/upload/v1746818467/images/voltaxMediaLibrary/mmsport/si_swimsuit/01jtv7x0jp1v29chavy8.jpg. Camille content. https://images2.minutemediacdn.com/image/upload/v1746818239/images/voltaxMediaLibrary/mmsport/si_swimsuit/01jtv7p1s355n52ssqde.jpg. View the Full Gallery. Her Return to the Fold. https://images2.minutemediacdn.com/image/upload/v1746818087/images/voltaxMediaLibrary/mmsport/si_swimsuit/01jtv7hd9t68hxfwh3jj.jpg. More Camille Kostek

Published |Modified
Ananya Panchal
ANANYA PANCHAL

Ananya Panchal is a writer on the Lifestyle and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit, where she covers fashion, beauty, pop culture and the internet’s favorite personalities and trends. She joined the brand in 2022 after roles at Bustle, the San Francisco Chronicle and the TODAY Show. Panchal loves to write about fashion in all its forms—from standout runway moments and evolving street style to the best accessories to elevate each season’s wardrobe (she rarely goes anywhere without a stack of jewelry and a coffee in hand). A self-proclaimed beauty fanatic, she’s always on the hunt for must-have products and loves breaking down viral trends. Her favorite series at the moment is spotlighting female founders and the stories behind the brands they’ve built—especially those shaping the future of fashion, wellness and tech. She is based between New York City and San Francisco and, when she’s not writing, can be found rewatching One Tree Hill, playing sudoku, trying new restaurants or ranking her favorite Disney Channel Original Movies. She holds a bachelor’s degree in communications and journalism with a minor in criminal justice from Boston University.

Home/Fashion