Camille Kostek 2025: SI Swimsuit Runway Show
Camille Kostek walks the SI Swimsuit Runway Show at Swim Week 2025, joined by Achieng Agutu, Ali Truwit, Alix Earle, Bethenny Frankel, Denise Bidot, Ellie Thumann, Ilona Maher, Jasmine Sanders, Jena Sims, Jordan Chiles, Katie Austin, Lauren Chan, Midge Purce, Nicole Williams English, Olivia Dunne, Penny Lane, Remi Bader, Stassi Schroeder, XANDRA, Jessie Murph and 2025 Swim Search finalists Ally Mason, Dominique Ruotolo, Jilly Anais, Leticia Martinez, Raeann Langas and Tunde Oyeneyin.
Kostek is a model, TV host and actress best known for her body positivity advocacy and long-standing relationship with SI Swimsuit. The brand Legend made her debut in 2018 after co-winning the first-ever Swim Search open casting call and landed the cover the following year after a shoot with Josie Clough in Australia.
Over the years, the Connecticut native has traveled with the franchise everywhere from St. Croix to Portugal. For 2025, she shot in Sass-Fee, Switzerland. The former NFL cheerleader has built her platform on encouraging people to love themselves as they are. From hosting red carpets to starring in films and launching her own fashion collaborations, she continues to champion confidence, authenticity and joy.
SI Swimsuit’s 2025 Swim Week celebration took over the W South Beach for a full weekend of festivities. From a beachfront brunch and Coppertone-sponsored Beach Club to an exclusive Friday dinner party and the dazzling Saturday night runway show, the event highlighted the diverse beauty and empowerment that define the franchise.