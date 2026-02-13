Chloe Kim’s Best Bikini Moments Through the Years
On Thursday, Feb. 12, professional snowboarder Chloe Kim won a silver medal in the women’s halfpipe at the 2026 Milan Cortina Games.
This victory marks the now-25-year-old’s third Olympic medal-winning performance. As noted in her official Team USA bio, the athlete made history in 2018 during her inaugural appearance at the PyeongChang Games, winning gold in the women’s halfpipe at just 17 years old. She made headlines again in 2022 after her second win in the same category, becoming the first woman to take home two gold medals back-to-back in the halfpipe, courtesy of her impressive performance at the Beijing Games.
When she’s not busy breaking records in the snow, Kim can be found showing off her laidback style on social media, where the athlete often posts candid snapshots of her daily life while traveling the world. She has also collaborated with a few brands in the past to curate her own clothing lines, including a sporty “Chloe Kim Collection” with ROXY and a nostalgia-filled campaign with eBay.
And you already know this signature sense of style also applies to her sensational swimwear looks! With this in mind, we’re taking a look back at just a few of the fashion-forward moments Kim has shared over the years while taking a break from the chilly mountainsides to relax seaside.
To start, the athlete shared a duo of photos while wearing this lovely pistachio green two-piece set by MONTCE on the beach. The sweet tie details on both the top and bottom added extra flair, while the off-the-shoulder style merged a timeless silhouette with modern chicness.
During her vacation in Greece, Kim sported this crisp white two-piece look with classic string ties. Enjoying some time on a boat with her “fav people in the entire world,” the Olympian’s look was just as fun as the vibe of her photos.
And she kept the muted palette going with this baby blue bikini! Featuring a 1980s-style high-waist cut and cozy ribbed fabric, this swimsuit looked as comfy as it was cute. Plus, her patchwork denim jacket made for the perfect accessory to shield her from any chilly seaside breeze.
Meanwhile, Kim traded in solids for a little sparkle with the molded silver bikini look she sported in slide four of this photo set. The shiny swimwear also matched the overall vibe of the post, with the athlete sharing glimpses of her life at the time, including her trip to the equally sparkly Eras Tour to see Taylor Swift.
Is that the Jaws theme we hear in the distance?! Oh no, silly us, it’s just the hit song “Baby Shark,” which Kim embodied while playing around in the pool with her friends. (Listen, this is still absolutely a “swim look,” and we love it, so we’re including it!)
Last but definitely not least, it’s important to note that it’s not just bikinis that the Olympian knows how to style. As seen on slide six of this vacation carousel, Kim rocked a beautiful black one-piece with a daringly high-cut leg—and when we say “daringly high-cut leg,” we mean it. The garment also featured straps on the sides of the cut-outs to hold the swimsuit together, as well as gold hardware on the shoulders for added sparkle and support.
If SI Swimsuit were permitted to award a medal for poolside perfection, needless to say, Kim would have another win to add to her illustrious collection!