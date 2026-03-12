Olivia Dunne Showcases Her Gymnastics Skills on the Beach in Green Swimwear

She may be retired from gymnastics, but Olivia Dunne has still got it.

The 23-year-old athlete proved as much in her latest TikTok video, in which the LSU graduate performed a cartwheel into a series of back handsprings along the shoreline of a beach. Clad in a vibrant green bikini, Dunne’s blonde locks blew behind her in the breeze as she stuck her landing and smiled as she threw her hands up in the air.

“I’m gonna be sore tmr,” she quipped in the caption of her March 11 social media post.

Plenty of the 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue cover model’s 7.9 million followers on the platform chimed into the comments section to praise her athletic ability. Others noted that the video brought forth a feeling of nostalgia where Dunne’s content is concerned.

“Beachnastics is back!!” one user cheered.

“These are the videos I miss. I first followed you when you were doing flips on the NJ shore,” another fan stated.

“How it all started,” one follower noted.

“Flipping over you Livvy 🥰,” someone else quipped.

Several fans pointed out how the video brought Dunne back to her roots on the video-based app. When her TikTok content first took off during the COVID-19 pandemic, she was largely posting lifestyle and gymnastics content, just like yesterday’s “beachnastics” clip.

And while seeing Dunne execute beach gymnastics brings her followers back to her early TikTok days, seeing the three-time SI Swimsuit model’s athleticism in the sand brings us back to her first brand feature, which was captured in Puerto Rico for the 2023 issue. Several snapshots captured by Ben Watts on the Caribbean island showcased the model and athlete in motion, like the one below, in which she rocked a white Christopher Esber cut-out one-piece.

Olivia Dunne was photographed by Ben Watts in Puerto Rico. Swimsuit by Christopher Esber. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Following her very first SI Swimsuit photo shoot, Dunne went on to pose for her rookie feature in Portugal in 2024, and last year, landed the cover of the annual magazine after she was photographed in Bermuda. Her trio of galleries for the franchise have all been captured by Watts.

Below, find a few more of our favorite snapshots of Dunne in motion from her brand debut in Puerto Rico. The content creator and athlete sported a black RIELLI one-piece and a Sommer Swim bikini as she flaunted her moves along the shoreline.

View Dunne’s complete gallery from Puerto Rico here.

Olivia Dunne was photographed by Ben Watts in Puerto Rico. Swimsuit by RIELLI. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Olivia Dunne was photographed by Ben Watts in Puerto Rico. Swimsuit by Sommer Swim. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Olivia Dunne was photographed by Ben Watts in Puerto Rico. Swimsuit by RIELLI. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

More Olivia Dunne content