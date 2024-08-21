Christen Harper Was a Sun-Kissed Dream in This Orange and White Two-Piece in Portugal
Four-time SI Swimsuit model Christen Harper’s 2024 photo shoot in Portugal might be our favorite one of hers ever. The 2021 Swim Search co-winner, who went on to be named co-Rookie of the Year in 2022, previously traveled to Atlantic City, Barbados and Dominica with the brand.
Her images just get better and better each year, and the Los Angeles native never fails to amaze. This year, the model, who recently tied the knot with Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff, traveled to the beautiful coastal European country, marked by magnificent vineyards, unique architecture, rich colors, lush landscapes and the tranquil Douro River.
Styling for Harper‘s 2024 photo shoot was inspired by vintage J.Crew campaigns: think bold and sophisticated shades, classy silhouettes and intricate details. We’re particularly obsessed with this gorgeous burnt orange and white wavy striped set from luxury swimwear brand Sara Cristina.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Sara Cristina Sun Bikini in Terracotta and Ivory, $240 (saracristina.us)
This super cute and unique set features a triangle-style halter top and minimal coverage string bottoms. The high-quality set is made from a blend of viscose, cotton and elastane, and is available in five additional colorways. Shop more at saracristina.us.
Today, Harper, 31, uses her platform to encourage women to embrace their bodies and find inner beauty. She radiates positivity and is dedicated to giving back to her local community, both in Los Angeles and Detroit, through volunteering.