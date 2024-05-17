Christen Harper and Jared Goff Take the SI Swimsuit Red Carpet Together
The 60th anniversary issue of SI Swimsuit is here, and with it, the SI Swimsuit launch party. The models took to the red carpet at the Hard Rock Hotel in New York City on the evening of May 16, dressed in their best high fashion. Among them were four-time SI Swimsuit model Christen Harper.
The 30-year-old stepped out in a backless gold mini dress from Cult Gaia, which she paired with a pearl-colored seashell clutch from the brand and gold heels. She opted for a soft face of makeup, including a full lash and a glossy lip. The model wore her long hair in a soft wave.
Harper was accompanied by her fiancé, Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff. The athlete wore black Theory pants and a jacket from Tom Ford.
Harper made her SI Swimsuit debut as a part of the 2021 SI Swim Search—the brand’s annual open casting call—which she co-won alongside Katie Austin. The following year, she and Austin took co-Rookie of the Year honors for their 2022 features in the magazine.
The California native has now been featured in four consecutive issues of the magazine. Her latest came just this year. The 2024 issue brought her to Porto and the North, Portugal, where she posed for photos captured by Ben Watts. Check out the complete gallery here.
Harper and Goff have been engaged since June 2022. Their wedding is planned for this coming summer.