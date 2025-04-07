Christie Brinkley Is Sculpted, Smiling in Red String Bikini on Glamorous Boat Day
Christie Brinkley is radiating joy and looking as stunning as ever in her latest Instagram post. The longtime supermodel shared a glowing photo from a boat day, where she flaunted her sculpted figure in a fiery red string bikini. With her signature blonde locks flowing in the breeze, Brinkley beamed bright under a straw hat, shielding herself from the sun. She styled the vibrant swimsuit with a printed cover-up short, gold pendant necklace and casual blue baseball cap, making a case for effortless vacation glam.
“Feeling Optimistic and Hope your are too! Wishing everyone bright sun shiny days ahead!” she captioned the duo of pics, noting her Uptown Girl memoir is set to drop on April 29, with the help of Harper collins publishing. The Michigan-born, Southern California native opted for a simple, luminous makeup look including wispy lashes, rosy blush and a glossy mauve lip.
In the memoir, Brinkley shares—for the first time—the full story of her roller-coaster life in and out of the spotlight. The book traces her journey from being discovered outside a Paris phone booth in 1974 to becoming a global icon, chronicling moments of glamour, heartbreak and resilience along the way.
Brinkley opens up about formative moments, from childhood betrayal to her whirlwind modeling career, four marriages—including her divorce from Billy Joel—and the near-death experiences that shaped her perspective. “Through it all, Christie’s unwavering belief in the magic and mystery of life has been her guiding light, even during her darkest times,” reads the description.
The SI Swimsuit legend has been a constant fixture in the industry since her debut in 1975. She appeared on 10 separate issues, becoming the first brand star to grace the cover three years in a row. Brinkley returned in 2017 and again in the 2024 issue, celebrating the magazine’s 60th anniversary alongside 26 other legends. Brinkley continues to prove that age is just a number, using her platform to encourage women to embrace every new phase of life with confidence and joy.
“A bighearted, beautifully crafted memoir of resilience and self-discovery, featuring more than 100 photographs and never-before-seen pieces of Christie’s original artwork, Uptown Girl is the brave account of a life lived at full throttle and on full display,” the Harper Collins website adds.
In addition to her decades-spanning modeling career, the mom of three is also an actress, entrepreneur and philanthropist. She is the founder of organic wine label Bellissima and is deeply committed to environmental preservation causes. As her book release nears, Brinkley’s message remains clear: optimism, grace and gratitude never go out of style.