Ciara Rings in Her 40s With a Black Leather Dress Featuring Several Stylish Details
Ciara said hello to the first year of her 40s in style and, honestly, we didn’t expect anything less. The SI Swimsuit cover model—who commanded the front page of the 2022 issue in a LaQuan Smith one-piece and straw cowboy hat in Barbados—showcased another jaw-dropping ensemble to celebrate her big night.
In a post shared to Instagram, the award-winning singer-songwriter debuted an edgy all-black look, designed to turn heads. Her leather gown showcased an ultra-high slit that sat just below her hips. Its bodice appeared to mirror the styling of a leather jacket, with a studded collar, silver hardware and a belt that wrapped around her waist. Additionally, the long sleeve garment featured a plunging neckline and shoulder pads, along with a lace-up corset on its back.
When it came to accessorizing the standout number, the model—who shared the her front page year with Kim Kardashian, Maye Musk and Yumi Nu—kept her jewelry to a minimum. In fact, she seamed to opt out of any at all, except for the diamond ring on the left ring finger.
“I’ve never felt more alive, more grounded, or more ready for what God’s about to do in my life! 🙏🏽✨,” the birthday girl told her near 36 million followers on the app, coupled with a seven-slide carousel of her monochromatic ’fit. “40s really are the new 20s… but with a little extra wisdom, grace, and power [...] The next 20 will be ever better!”
Her fans expressed their well wishes to the artist and swooned over the red-hot start of her newest decade.
“I better look this fine when I’m older or I WILLLL be upset 😂❤️❤️❤️❤️,” one fan playfully commented.
“Been THAT GIRL, & STILL THAT GIRL 😍,” another user enthusiastically declared.
“What’s the secret to look this good 😍😍😍🔥🔥,” a commenter chimed in.
But the artist’s fans weren't the only ones showering her with love over the weekend. Her husband, Russell Wilson, posted his own sweet and sentimental message to his own feed, with a montage of moments with his significant other and their family together.
Ciara then followed up her own post with a 19-slide carousel dedicated to the New York Giants quarterback, expressing her gratitude for his efforts in coordinating her birthday plans.
“Thank you for always making me feel on top of the world and for throwing the best surprise birthday party!” the artist penned. “You always make every moment for me, big or small, feel special and important!”