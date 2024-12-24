Cindy Kimberly’s Daring Silver Cut-Out Mini Dress Makes for the Perfect New Year’s Eve ’Fit
Cindy Kimberly added her signature stylish twist to the saying “all that glitters is not gold,” proving that silver might just be her color. The 26-year-old model and designer, who celebrated her birthday last month, wowed fans in a glamorous mini dress from her own fashion label, LOBA. The muted metallic piece, called the Lizzie Mini, featured a sleek satin finish, flowy bell sleeves and a daring keyhole cut-out tied delicately at the front. Cindy shared the look on LOBA’s Instagram account, providing a masterclass in styling her designs for standout occasions.
The Netherlands native paired the shimmering mini with classic white pointed-toe heels and a sequined silver hood that gave the ensemble a futuristic touch. She posed against a moody, misty outdoor backdrop and held a single white rose, adding an elegant and mysterious vibe to the duo of photos.
LOBA Lizzie Mini Dress, $180 (revolve.com)
The dress, currently ranked on Revolve’s best-selling list, is the most perfect New Year’s Eve look. If you want something a little dressy yet still understated, without the fuss of a super sparkly, glittery ensemble that’s going to leave a trail of shimmer for days to come, this mini dress is ideal. It features a hidden zip closure and super soft lining. Shop more at revolve.com/loba.
Kimberly launched her brand, LOBA, in May 2023, fulfilling a long-time dream. Since its debut, the collection has captivated fans with unique, versatile pieces exclusively available on Revolve.
“There’s a theme throughout, but I also think there’s space for different types of girls with different personalities,” she shared. “I like exploring myself through fashion and trying different styles out. It’s such an important way to express yourself. I feel like in your early 20s you’re trying to find yourself, and fashion is a fun way to do so.I love art and I consume so much of it daily, so I want to participate in it; I want to open that door fully. I have something to offer this industry. Most people may know me on a more surface level and I'm excited to finally feel like I'm bringing something to the table.”
The SI Swimsuit model, who posed in Barbados in 2022, donned the Disa Maxi Dress ($220) during Thanksgiving, and we think it would also make for an excellent luxurious formal New Year‘s Eve gown.
Last week, fellow brand star Christen Harper wore a gorgeous off-the-shoulder fuzzy black mini dress ($190) from Kimberly’s line that is the most perfect look for any holiday season event.