Cindy Kimberly Designed the Ideal Leopard Print Dress for a Fall Night Out: Get the Look
SI Swimsuit models are loving leopard print dresses throughout all seasons. Ashley Graham and Emily Ratajkowski wore theirs in the winter, while Chrissy Teigen donned hers in the spring, Christen Harper dazzled in the style in the summer, and now, Cindy Kimberly is sharing her version for fall. The one-time brand model, who posed in Barbados for the 2022 issue, is the founder and designer behind clothing brand LOBA, available exclusively on Revolve.
Kimberly dropped her brand’s new autumn collection on Sept. 16, and it includes this stunning slim-fitting leopard print dress. Shop the look below, and view the full collection at revolve.com/loba.
Loba Jacinta Midi Dress, $210 (revolve.com)
The midi dress features the cutest, delicate black lace neckline and extended hem trim, as well as adjustable straps and a hidden side zipper. The 25-year-old accessorized her midi dress with sleek black sunglasses, peep-toe pumps, chunky gold earrings and a tousled Pamela Anderson-inspired bun.
“perfect for date night or night out,” the brand wrote on Instagram of the dress.
Plus, if you’re in the mood for something a little shorter and more sultry, Kimberly also created a similar two-piece skirt and tank set.
LOBA Jasmin Top, $140 and Jasmin Mini Skirt, $130 (revolve.com)
This two-piece features a boned bodice tank with adjustable straps and a black lace trim, as well as a matching low-rise mini skirt with the tiniest lace hem detail. Both pieces are single-lined, so keep in mind they may be the slightest bit sheer.