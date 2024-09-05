College Basketball’s Paige Bueckers Rocks Chic Knit Streetwear Look at U.S. Open
Incoming redshirt senior Paige Bueckers isn’t letting her off-season go to waste. The UConn point guard is gearing up to kick off the 2024-25 season with the Huskies basketball team this fall. But, in the meantime, the standout player is taking the chance to show support for other young American athletes.
The 22-year-old made a trip to New York this past weekend to attend a few days of U.S. Open competition. And, of course, Bueckers brought her signature elevated street style to bear on the grandstands at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, the site of the hard court major tournament.
During her stay in the city, she had the chance to watch a few different talented athletes compete for a chance at the title. For an afternoon appearance at defending U.S. Open champion Coco Gauff’s match, Bueckers opted for a fall-ready look: a deep lilac knit shirt, black cargo pants, a Louis Vuitton shoulder bag and black sneakers. In an Instagram post from the weekend, Bueckers showed support for Gauff, who she had the chance to meet on match day.
For Frances Tiafoe’s Round of 16 matchup on Sept.1, Bueckers went a little lighter (a Labor Day weekend ode to the end of summer, if you will). She wore a pale purple and white striped sweater with off-white pants, a crossbody and white sneakers.
It was a weekend for the books where both fashion and impressive tennis were concerned—and Bueckers made the most of it.