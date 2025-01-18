5 Cozy Knit Sweaters You Need for a Romantic, Wintery Valentine’s Day Look
Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, and whether you’re planning a cozy date night with your partner or a festive Galentine’s with your closest friends, your outfit deserves to feel as special as the occasion. Just because it’s a wintery holiday doesn’t mean you have to compromise on style—or warmth. Knit sweaters, the MVPs of winter fashion, are here to save the day with their perfect mix of cozy and chic.
As TikToker and author Eli Rallo so aptly put it, there’s nothing hotter than an “eff me sweater” to turn heads while keeping the chill at bay. Whether you love a vibrant red-hot number, a sweet baby pink pastel moment, you’re into prints, bows, roses and ruffles or you just want something sexy, feminine and neutral, we’ve got you covered.
Here are five sweaters versatile enough to suit any Valentine’s vibe—romantic, playful or just downright fabulous—that will surely elevate your Feb. 14th wardrobe.
Mango Contrast trim sweater, $39.99 (shop.mango.com)
Color-blocking is in for 2025, and this high-quality knit sweater perfectly blends vibrant pink and red. Its cropped fit and bold accents make it a versatile piece for pairing with everything from corporate maxi skirts to casual denim.
Felivand collared sweater pink / red, $25 (us.princesspolly.com)
For a trendy, casual Valentine’s Day look, this oversized rugby shirt with bold pink and red stripes, a collared neckline, button detail and playful bell sleeves is the way to go. And it doesn’t get much better than that affordable sale pricing. Shop Princess Polly’s full Valentine’s Day edit here.
For Love & Lemons Aspen Knit Top, $189 (forloveandlemons.com)
This fitted off-the-shoulder red sweater with a rosette detail is the ultimate splurge-worthy piece for Valentine’s Day. Also available in baby pink and a classic white, this luxurious, versatile sweater is perfect for adding a romantic touch to any outfit year-round. For the entire month of January, the brand will be donating 10% of all order proceeds to help rebuild local communities in Los Angeles. Shop the full For Love and Lemons Valentine’s Day drop here.
Urban Outfitters Out From Under Lounge Around Knit Henley Romper Red, $24.99 (urbanoutfitters.com)
This adorable, cozy romper is perfect for a stay-at-home Valentine’s Day. With its super-soft brushed knit, body-hugging fit and cute henley button detail, it’s equal parts comfy and stylish. It’s ideal for cuddling up with your boo, enjoying a good movie or digging into a homemade (or takeout—we’re not judging!) meal.
Abercrombie Pearl Button Collared Cardigan Pink, $35 (abercrombie.com)
This easy-fitting cardigan is a cozy yet elevated piece, thanks to its pearl-button details that let you show a playful peek of skin while staying covered and elegant. Crafted in super-soft sweater yarn with a ribbed texture, a trendy collared neckline and a body-skimming fit, it pairs effortlessly with jeans or a mini skirt. It’s also available in a moodier burgundy version or a classic cream for a neutral look.