The Crochet Thong Two-Piece With Metallic Beading Olivia Ponton Wore in Dominica Is Still an Absolute Must-Buy
Model and content creator Olivia Ponton was totally jaw-dropping in her most recent feature for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. Gracing the pages of the magazine in 2023, the Florida native posed for photographer Amanda Pratt’s lens in a series of sultry, adventurous pics in Dominica. The tropical location, featuring waterfalls, rocky beaches and trees, made for an incredible backdrop for Ponton to shine.
This marked her second feature with the magazine after making her debut with SI Swimsuit in 2022 in Montenegro with James Macari.
Now that we’re inching closer and closer to spring—though it might not feel that way in certain parts of the world—we’re starting to put together our 2025 swimwear wishlist, starting with mood boards and online shopping carts. Of course, at SI Swimsuit, we’re always on top of the latest swimwear trends, but we also fully understand that trends of the past few years are still very much present.
When it comes to bikinis, the thong style is incredibly popular and we don’t see that changing anytime soon. We also always love a glamorous, unique item, which is why we can’t stop thinking about the crochet, beaded two-piece Ponton wore in Dominica from Andi Bagus. With the handmade detailing, there’s no doubt you’d stand out on your next vacation wearing this stunning item. Don’t believe us? Well, don’t just take our word for it:
Andi Bagus Jagger Bikini, $79 (andi-bagus.com)
The fact that this item is still available to purchase is a pleasant surprise, and the price is totally worth something so intricate and unusual. This isn’t your standard bathing suit. With a micro string bikini style, the two-piece is sold as one, and, if you couldn’t tell already by the photos, it features gorgeous metallic beading on top and bottom. The triangle top, however, features even more bling with beading that falls below the cups.
If you’ve been looking for something totally one-of-a-kind for an upcoming getaway, this is your sign to purchase Ponton’s unforgettable two-piece.
Ponton, who openly identifies as pansexual, is an inspiration for followers across the globe with her vulnerability, social media success and her many fabulous swimwear looks. While talking to the magazine in 2023, the TikTok star shared how her internet presence has created a community with her LGBTQ+ fans.
“Immediately after coming out, I felt such a weight lifted off of my shoulders and relieved that I could fully embrace myself and those around me,” she told SI Swimsuit. “Being able to express myself has given me the opportunity to have the platforms I have to hopefully encourage others to do the same.”