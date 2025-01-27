Olivia Ponton Warns She ‘Bites’ in Stunning Ab-Flaunting Cheetah Print Cut-Out Swimsuit
Olivia Ponton can’t stop serving stunning vacation looks on Instagram. Seeking out warmer weather this winter, the 22-year-old two-time SI Swimsuit model jetted off to Kauai, Hawaii for a girls’ trip—and the photos have been nothing short of breathtaking. From itty bitty bikinis that show off her lean and toned figure to adventurous clips from a helicopter ride and more, Ponton is proving she knows how to vacation right. And for her latest, the Florida native dazzled in a fierce beach photo shoot.
Taking to Instagram this past weekend, Ponton shared photos of her best look of the year so far, rocking a cheetah print halter-neck cut-out one-piece, featuring criss-cross straps across her abs and pretty gold accents. She completed her look with a gold pendant necklace and, leaning into her island life aesthetic, kept her hair in tousled loose waves as she posed on the beach at night.
“caution, she bites,” Ponton captioned the series of photos shared with her 2.9 million IG followers, capturing the fiery feline vibe.
See Ponton’s IG post here.
Clearly, Ponton’s followers were as stunned as we were seeing the gorgeous shots and had no problem dropping their thoughts in her comments section.
“O my wow,” fellow two-time SI Swimsuit model Olivia Dunne commented.
“um… wow,” 2024 SI Swimsuit rookie Xandra Pohl added.
“jaw dropped wow,” influencer Gabriella Couto wrote.
Ponton, who has also modeled for brands like SKIMS, Victoria’s Secret and Ralph Lauren, made her debut on the pages of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in 2022, jetting off to gorgeous Montenegro where she posed for James Macari. Her introduction to the brand was nothing short of unforgettable, and she returned the year following. For the 2023 issue, she was photographed by Amanda Pratt in Dominica, offering a super sultry series of shots on the beach and by a waterfall.
The content creator rose to fame through social media, starting to post on TikTok in 2020 and since amassing 7.7 million followers on the app.
“Through being a part of Sports Illustrated I have been able to shoot with amazing photographers, travel to really cool places, and be a part of a really special community of women,” Ponton told Galore Magazine for her 2023 cover story. “I first started working with them when I was 18 years old through TikTok so I feel extremely honored that I was the first woman who they tapped into from that world. At that young of age, it gave me the confidence boost to chase what I wanted and that is really what catapulted the start of my career. Shooting with their team has given me the confidence to chase my dreams. I am so thankful to be a part of the Sports Illustrated family!”