Daisy Edgar-Jones’s Plunging Lace Bodysuit Red Carpet Look Is Just the Right Amount of Daring
Daisy Edgar-Jones rethinks red carpet fashion at SXSW with a trendy and modern look from Gucci that her fans will soon be emulating.
Starting with the details at the top, Edgar-Jones wore a very showy gold necklace that started at the middle of her neck and elongated to her upper chest before falling in the middle of her bodice, right between the fabric of her neon lime green piece. The plunging bodysuit was mostly lace, but when going down the piece, it became a see-through mesh.
A mint green and white knee-length skirt took some of the attention as its shiny fabric demanded a moment. And, after this skirt, the red carpet saw a clean pair of black heels on her feet. Curtain bangs have become Edgar-Jones’s signature hairstyle, and it looked absolutely remarkable on the 26-year-old London, England native for this special occasion.
She joined several of her costars for the SXSW premiere of On Swift Horses on March 13, a romantic drama directed by Daniel Minahan.
In the film, the English actress stars as Muriel, a young woman who uproots the life she knows for a fresh start in California. Even if she is apprehensive about change at first, she’s learning to accept it with open arms, stepping into a life she’s never known. But how long before she teters too far?
Edgar-Jones and her costar, Will Poulter, recently sat down with The Hollywood Reporter to discuss the film.
“I loved the producers behind the film. I love Call Me by Your Name and Nomadland, so I was so excited about them taking this project on,” she said. “And then I read the script, and I thought it was so beautiful and lyrical and just this kind of gorgeous exploration of love and self-discovery. When I found out the cast — Will, Jacob [Elordi], Sasha [Calle] and Diego [Calva] — I was like this is such a cool opportunity to be in a period film with a really exciting young cast."
The Normal People actress also teased what audiences can expect from her character.
“Meeting Julius [Elordi] is such a pivotal moment in her life — she’s in a relationship with Lee [Poulter], there’s a lot of love between them — but there’s something about Julius, his energy, that kind of breathes new life into her. I think she sees and recognizes a lot of herself in him and can’t quite articulate in her mind what that is,” Edgar-Jones divulged.
Despite the film featuring difficult life moments, the Twisters star said viewers won’t be left feeling hopeless. “It doesn’t end with a complete bow on it. It feels like there’s more to it, that there’s a journey still to go on, but it really is hopeful,” she expressed.
On Swift Horses premieres in theaters on Friday, April 25.