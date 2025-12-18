Swimsuit

6 Snapshots of Nina Agdal in Belize That Embody the Energy We’re Bringing Into 2026

Check out this collection for a look at how your new year should go.

Diana Nosa

Nina Agdal was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize.
Nina Agdal was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated

Nina Adgal’s feature in Belize was an unforgettable moment when it dropped in 2024.

It’s clear as day that the SI Swimsuit staple looked marvelous in her white ensembles. Each one was better than the previous, with the model showcasing how to marvelously pull off the shade without breaking a sweat. It’s a photo shoot that embodies confidence, magnetism and elegance.

With a new year soon on the horizon, it’s only fitting to come in with new energy. What better way to decide what aura to bring in 2026 than by taking a gander at some of Agdal’s best snapshots that radiate a specific energy that you’re certainly going to need?

Nina Agdal is wearing a white bikini in Belize.
Nina Agdal was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Gabriela Pires Beachwear. Earrings by Monies. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated

Curled up while sporting her white string bikini, Agdal’s pose is gentle and sweet here. It’s easy to feel tranquil and at ease while viewing this picture, which is why it should inspire you to meet every trial and tribulation with serenity in the new year. As the saying goes: “It’s above us now.”

Nina Agdal is wearing a nude polka dot swimsuit in Belize.
Nina Agdal was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Ema Savahl Couture. Bracelet by Monies. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated

We want you to move as fiercely as possible in the coming weeks. The world is our stage, and we’re ready to take the spotlight. Just as this gorgeous stunner brought the heat in her dotted one-piece swimsuit, that's how much we need you to sizzle with every step taken in the next twelve months.

Nina Agdal is wearing a white bikini and white blouse in Belize.
Nina Agdal was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated

We don’t know about you, but 2026 is also the year of entering our baddie era, wearing clothes that make us feel as bold and beautiful as Agdal did in her all-white ensemble. Whether that means putting on that daring outfit you’ve always wanted to try or something more internal, it’s time to be unstoppable.

Nina Agdal is wearing a white one-piece swimsuit in Belize.
Nina Agdal was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Norma Kamali. Belt by Streets Ahead. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated

It’s giving unbothered—but not because Agdal doesn’t care. Rather, it’s because she knows she absolutely slayed in this photo. Self-doubt has no place in your New Year’s resolutions, especially because it’s high time you start chasing your dreams without fear of failing. May it be all about courage from now on.

Nina Agdal poses in a white bikini in Belize.
Nina Agdal was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Gabriela Pires Beachwear. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated

Of course, it’s not all supposed to be “go go go”. Now and then, rest is crucial. That’s why we’re making sure you treat yourself to some more self-care in the near future. Be it lying on the beach like Agdal or taking some time to float away on the waves, relaxation should be a priority, not an afterthought.

Nina Agdal is wearing a sheer top and white bikini in Belize.
Nina Agdal was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Dolce&Gabbana. Top by Christopher Esber. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated

Last but not least, the energy we want you to take into 2026 is brilliance. Brilliance on so many levels that the sun shines upon you as it did with this marvelous model. Excelling at every good thing you put your mind to is what you deserve, and we hope you stop at nothing to achieve that reality.

More Nina Agdal:

feed

Published |Modified
Diana Nosa
DIANA NOSA

After graduating from Rutgers University with degrees in Psychology and Theatre, Diana Nosa ventured off on the path of becoming an entertainment journalist. Having her start on various entertainment sites, she eventually found her way to Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in 2024 and has been working diligently ever since. Diana's interests include fashion, interior design and traveling. She's also an avid anime watcher and gamer––her favorite games being Elden Ring and Hollow Knight.

Home/SwimNews