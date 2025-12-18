6 Snapshots of Nina Agdal in Belize That Embody the Energy We’re Bringing Into 2026
Nina Adgal’s feature in Belize was an unforgettable moment when it dropped in 2024.
It’s clear as day that the SI Swimsuit staple looked marvelous in her white ensembles. Each one was better than the previous, with the model showcasing how to marvelously pull off the shade without breaking a sweat. It’s a photo shoot that embodies confidence, magnetism and elegance.
With a new year soon on the horizon, it’s only fitting to come in with new energy. What better way to decide what aura to bring in 2026 than by taking a gander at some of Agdal’s best snapshots that radiate a specific energy that you’re certainly going to need?
Curled up while sporting her white string bikini, Agdal’s pose is gentle and sweet here. It’s easy to feel tranquil and at ease while viewing this picture, which is why it should inspire you to meet every trial and tribulation with serenity in the new year. As the saying goes: “It’s above us now.”
We want you to move as fiercely as possible in the coming weeks. The world is our stage, and we’re ready to take the spotlight. Just as this gorgeous stunner brought the heat in her dotted one-piece swimsuit, that's how much we need you to sizzle with every step taken in the next twelve months.
We don’t know about you, but 2026 is also the year of entering our baddie era, wearing clothes that make us feel as bold and beautiful as Agdal did in her all-white ensemble. Whether that means putting on that daring outfit you’ve always wanted to try or something more internal, it’s time to be unstoppable.
It’s giving unbothered—but not because Agdal doesn’t care. Rather, it’s because she knows she absolutely slayed in this photo. Self-doubt has no place in your New Year’s resolutions, especially because it’s high time you start chasing your dreams without fear of failing. May it be all about courage from now on.
Of course, it’s not all supposed to be “go go go”. Now and then, rest is crucial. That’s why we’re making sure you treat yourself to some more self-care in the near future. Be it lying on the beach like Agdal or taking some time to float away on the waves, relaxation should be a priority, not an afterthought.
Last but not least, the energy we want you to take into 2026 is brilliance. Brilliance on so many levels that the sun shines upon you as it did with this marvelous model. Excelling at every good thing you put your mind to is what you deserve, and we hope you stop at nothing to achieve that reality.