Demi Moore’s Daring All-Denim Look Took Us Back to This Unique SI Swimsuit Shoot

On Monday, Nov. 2, the 2026 CFDA Fashion Awards invited a selection of stylish stars to New York City to honor the best and brightest in American and international fashion design. Actor and recording artist Keke Palmer hosted the 45th annual event, and multiple SI Swimsuit models attended, including Brooks Nader, Alix Earle, Olandria and more.

Another A-lister who stood out on the fashion-forward red carpet was Demi Moore, who attended the event to honor Gap Inc. with the “Innovation Award.” That evening, the star rocked a custom look that embraced a singular, unexpected fabric: dark-washed denim.

According to ELLE, the unique piece—designed by Gap Inc.’s Zac Posen—featured a corset-style halter top crafted with multi-sized waistbands and brassy hardware. Fitted to Moore's form for a sleek hourglass silhouette, the gown finished with a classic denim maxi skirt with a sky-high slit up the center. The look was accessorized with dangling silver earrings and tan suede pumps.

“The construction of our iconic jeans became the starting point for a memorable, sculptural silhouette,” Posen penned on Instagram. “The classic waistband, signature buttons, topstitching and signature hardware became the defining details that transformed the entire garment. Classic Gap, reimagined for an original.”

And here at SI Swimsuit, we’re always fans of memorable denim looks, whether they’re worn for a casual day look, a high-fashion red carpet moment—or even on the shoreline! In fact, in 2023, the magazine traveled to Puerto Rico, where several models embraced a special shoot titled “For the Love of Denim.” From patchwork bikinis to elbow-length gloves, the seaside styles were truly one of a kind.

When it came to the wardrobe for the shoot, the SI Swimsuit team noted that “each swimwear look was either fully denim or largely inspired by the blue jean motif and captured shades of denim across the spectrum,” adding that they “worked closely with designers to upcycle previously used materials into unique and chic looks that brought their funky vision to life.”

Two models sporting the stunning styles were Duckie Thot and Ellie Thumann. Thot traveled to Puerto Rico with the magazine in 2023 for her sophomore shoot after her 2022 debut in Montenegro. Meanwhile, the dazzling denim moment marked Thumann’s rookie shoot, and she’s returned every year since, most recently joining the brand in Fort Myers, Fla. With that in mind, we’re looking back at a few of our favorite all-denim looks from these features that absolutely channel the same energy as Moore’s stunning 2026 CFDA Fashion Awards look!

Duckie Thot was photographed by Derek Kettela in Puerto Rico. Swimsuit and gloves by Denimcratic. | Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated

Ellie Thumann was photographed by Derek Kettela in Puerto Rico. Swimsuit by ELSE Lingerie. Chaps by Denimcratic. | Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated

Duckie Thot was photographed by Derek Kettela in Puerto Rico. Swimsuit by Angelys Balek. | Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated

Ellie Thumann was photographed by Derek Kettela in Puerto Rico. Swimsuit by Monica Hansen Beachwear. | Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated

Duckie Thot was photographed by Derek Kettela in Puerto Rico. Swimsuit by OYE Swimwear. | Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated

Ellie Thumann was photographed by Derek Kettela in Puerto Rico. Swimsuit by OYE Swimwear. | Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated

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