Brooks Nader, Ashley Graham and More of Our Favorite SI Swimsuit Model Looks at the 2026 CFDA Awards

The 2026 CFDA Fashion Awards were held last night, Monday, Nov. 2, in order to honor the best and brightest in American and international fashion design. Held at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City, the 45th annual event was hosted by actor, singer and television host Keke Palmer.

Throughout the night, awards were bestowed upon the likes of Ralph Lauren (who won American Menswear Designer of the Year) and Ana Khouri (who was bestowed the American Accessory Designer of the Year award), while Tory Burch was recognized with the evening’s Positive Change Award. It goes without saying that there was plenty of incredible fashion in the crowd, and we spotted more than a few familiar faces where our SI Swimsuit models are concerned.

Below, take a look at some of our brand stars shining at the 2026 CFDA Fashion Awards last night.

Brooks Nader

Brooks Nader | John Nacion/Getty Images

Clad in a hooded Christopher Esber gown from the designer’s spring 2026 collection, Nader was styled by Marc Eram for the evening. The SI Swimsuit legend, who will return to the 2027 issue following her photo shoot in Spain, also worked with makeup artist Jayden Ho Pham and hairstylist Sky Kim.

Ashley Graham

Ashley Graham | TheStewartofNY/Getty Images

Graham, who recently celebrated her birthday, attended the ceremony in a custom ESQUE.BY ensemble. The 2016 SI Swimsuit Issue cover star’s look consisted of a strapless white structural top paired with black slacks and a matching jacket.

Olandria

Olandria | Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Olandria, who made her rookie appearance in the 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue, absolutely stunned in a custom black Brandon Blackwood look. In addition to an asymmetrical black bodysuit, the ensemble featured a gorgeous, flowy train. The model and reality star was styled by The Reismans for the event, and Olandria’s accessories included Oscar Heyman diamond stud earrings, a diamond and emerald necklace by Spectrum Jewels and a Kallati emerald ring.

Alix Earle

Alix Earle | James Devaney/Getty Images

Earle, who landed the cover of the 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue following her photo shoot in Botswana, was styled by Law Roach last night. The content creator and entrepreneur dipped into the archives and wore a gorgeous red-and-black Isaac Mizrahi gown from the designer’s fall 2008 collection. Earle’s gown was accessorized with jewelry by Leviev.

Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion | Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

The Grammy Award-winning musician and 2021 SI Swimsuit Issue cover star dropped jaws in a red Kim Shui gown featuring bold cut-outs, tassels and a halter neckline. Styled by Isiah Ahmad, the “Savage” rapper also wore jewelry by Lorraine Schwartz

Carolyn Murphy

Carolyn Murphy | Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Murphy, who was photographed for back-to-back SI Swimsuit covers in 2005 and 2006, wore an incredibly flattering and simple white gown, which she paired with a matching clutch and jewelry. The Infinity Wellness partner and chief brand officer wore her blonde locks in a wavy blowout.

Emily Ratajkowski

Emily Ratajkowski | John Nacion/Getty Images

Ratajkowski, who was featured in the SI Swimsuit Issue in both 2014 and 2015, put her stamp of approval on the ultra low-rise bottom trend. In addition to an orange skirt slung low on her hips, the model, author and mom wore a wool and suede sweater top and black boots, all of which were from Tory Burch’s spring-summer 2027 collection.

Lindsey Vonn

Lindsey Vonn | TheStewartofNY/Getty Images

The Olympian, who has modeled for SI Swimsuit three times, wore a crimson Gabriela Hearst gown adorned with fringe. Vonn’s blonde locks were styled in waves, while she also sported glam featuring lots of flirty lashes and a glossy lip.

Naomi Osaka

Naomi Osaka | TheStewartofNY/Getty Images

Osaka’s custom Miss Claire Sullivan dress was super on-trend with a polka dot pattern. The voluminous gown featured a black bow detail at the hip, along with a thigh-high slit, where the 2021 SI Swimsuit Issue cover star’s leg peeked through.

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