Denise Bidot Is Cottagecore Chic for Her Latest Photo Shoot
Denise Bidot highlighted all the things we love about cottagecore with her latest Instagram post.
The model’s ensemble featured a brown netted mini dress that stopped just before her thighs. On the upper half of the garment was a unique design, as well as a light, round-shaped plunge placed in the middle. As for the lower half of the outfit, she wore a matching dark brown undergarment for some bonus fashion points. A couple of more points were scored for the brown plaid scarf she tied on her hair, which paired with her dark brunette tresses perfectly. And last but not least, her soft glam makeup was as eye-catching as ever.
Bringing her fashion A-game to Puerto Rico, this SI Swimsuit model, who made her debut in the 2025 issue of the magazine in Jamaica, showed there’s never a wrong place or time to be cottagecore chic.
The model, who is half Puerto Rican and Kuwaiti, is also very proud of her heritage, speaking to HipLATINA about what her background means to her and why representation is important to the identities of people all over the world.
“Back in the day, I felt a huge weight on my shoulders about my identity,” the 38-year-old model said. “I think that’s why representation matters. Growing up, I felt like I was the only girl in the world that was Latina and Arabic. Then, Shakira started talking about her roots and I was like, ‘Oh, there’s another person in the world in like me.’”
While speaking on identities, Bidot—along with fellow SI Swimsuit models Lauren Chan and Ilona Maher—talked about what it means for them to be women in this day and age. The three agreed that being a woman feels associated with having more “freedom” than ever before, as women are allowed to define what femininity means for themselves and themselves only.
“Freedom from any norms. Free to love whoever you want. Free to be whoever you want. And just freaking live,” Bidot said.
But those aren’t the only parts of her identity the Miami, Fla. native is proud of, as she also takes pride in being a Gemini, saying, “One thing I wish people understood about me is that I’m a Gemini, and I can see all sides to the story.”
It’s evident that Bidot takes pride in being exactly who she is: a Puerto Rican Gemini who knows how to slay a cottagecore look!